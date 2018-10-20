Kendall Jenner ‘Terrified’ By Stalker At Dream House, Especially After Kim Kardashian’s Robbery

As Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker waits for his court hearing, the model has entered ‘a state of panic,’ we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. There’s a disturbing history behind her trespasser.

The case isn’t closed for Kendall Jenner, 22. John Ford, the alleged stalker who climbed the mountain backside of her gated community and rang the model’s doorbell at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, was arrested on the spot, TMZ reported. That barely reassured the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, we’ve learned. “Kendall is absolutely terrified right now, this guy is clearly unhinged and he’s managed to get very close to her twice,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. That’s right, this isn’t his first break-in…and the two times our source mentions are just counting recent weeks’ events.

Our insider adds that Kendall’s in a “state of panic right now.” The stalker has ventured onto her property a total of four times in the last three months, according to Kendall’s paperwork that TMZ obtained. His last arrest for trespassing was in September, the outlet had reported before. “She already grapples with a lot of fear, especially after what happened with Kim [Kardashian] in Paris, so to have someone be on her property shakes her to the bone,” our insider goes on. Recall that her big sister was robbed of an estimated $11 million worth of jewelry in her Paris hotel room in 2016. “[Kendall’s] frustrated and sad that she can’t have any sort of comfort and safety in her own home,” our source continues.

“Kendall loves her house and has worked so hard to make it her dream home and now it’s all tainted, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to spend another night there, that’s how shaken she is right now,” our insider reveals. The brunette beauty bought her $8.5 million Beverly Hills mansion from Charlie Sheen in 2017, and has shown off her renovation touches to Snapchat fans in the past. Our insider tells us, “Kendall is very, very afraid of this guy, he’s in custody now but how long before he’s out again?” Kendall has a right to be doubtful, after the shocking timeline of her stalker’s arrest came forward. Even though this man reportedly committed four separate acts of trespassing, he was released from psychiatric hold after 36 hours because he was deemed “mentally stable” following the third break-in, TMZ reported. He wasn’t a free man for long after the LAPD re-arrested him on Oct. 18, but he could walk the streets again if he’s released for “his own recognizance pending trial,” according to the outlet.

“And on top of that, him being able to repeatedly make it onto her property has brought up a lot of fear over her security in general, like who else might be able to get that close?” To answer our source’s question, Kendall pressed charges on another alleged home trespasser, Shavaughn McKenzie, in 2016, as we’ve told you before. “She’s already increased her security a lot but she’s still struggling with a high level of fear, it’s terrifying to feel like a target,” our source shares. “It’s a fear she has to live with because of how [high] profile she is but it would be nice if she could at least feel safe at home.” For now, only 100 feet separates the stalker and the runway professional after Kendall won a restraining order, according to TMZ. But she’ll have to wait until Nov. 6 to learn the fate of this dangerous man, which is the date of his court hearing, according to E! News.