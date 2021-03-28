Maya Rudolph’s ‘Beyoncé’ Hilariously Dodges Destiny’s Child Questions On ‘Hot Ones’ Spoof — Watch

Maya Rudolph hosted the March 27 episode alongside first-time musical guest Jack Harlow — and got things started with a hilarious Beyoncé spoof.

Saturday Night Live returned with Maya Rudolph as host! The 48-year-old brought her A-Game for a hilarious spoof of Hot Ones where she played the one and only Beyoncé. On Hot Ones, celebrities indulge in eating chicken wings with a variety of extremely hot sauces while being interviewed by host Sean Evans (played here by SNL’s Mikey Day). “I’m from Texas baby,” Maya’s Beyoncé — clad in a copy of the singer’s black leather Daniel Roseberry dress — declared.

Mikey’s Sean got started with some questions about Bey’s early life, as the star seemingly struggled with the very first wing. “I was a shy kid. Mmm this is good but it’s spicy. WHOA!” Maya’s Bey exclaimed, noting that the wing was “very hot” but she was “good.” Mikey’s Sean offered a glass of milk to help cool things down, but apparently, drinking milk isn’t something the Queen of the Beyhive does on camera. “I’m not gonna drink a big fat glass of milk on camera. That’s not a good look for Yoncé,” she said while sweating profusely.

Next up? A question about the iconic Destiny’s Child song “Bills, Bills, Bills.” At the mention of the song, Maya’s Beyoncé seemed visibly annoyed — and perhaps affected by all the hot sauce eating. “Sorry, I good. Your girls throat just closed up for a second. I’m good for the next wing,” she said, as Mikey’s Sean introduced the next sauce: Devil’s Diarrhea Scorpion Sauce. He one again brought up the Grammy winning band as Maya’s B was not having it! “Oh damn. Ohhhhhh. Kiss my a–,” she said in reaction to the sauce — noting water doesn’t seem to work. Towards the end, she demanded her hair dresser Michael Angelo (played by Kenan Thompson) place “six ice cubes” under her wig — but her publicist was having none of that! “I don’t want the footage to exist,” she demanded as the cameras stopped rolling. We’re just waiting for the day Beyoncé really appears on Hot Ones!

The official SNL account has been teasing Maya’s epic return all week with some hilarious promos! She stunned in a pink blazer as she appeared on the Studio 8H stage alongside first-time musical guest Jack Harlow. “It’s the first episode of Spring, you ready?” cast member Chris Redd interjected, inspiring quite the dramatic monologue from Maya. “Spring? Am I ready for Spring, Chris? Spring, the symbolic representation of brith — new beginnings! The ushering in a new dawn…ask me again, Chris…am I ready for Spring?” A dumbfounded Chris then asked the question again.

In another take, Chris hilariously noted in was his birthday (he turned 36 on Thursday, March 25). “Happy birthday to me,” she then declared, attempting to upstage Chris. SNL kept the promos coming all week with a look back at some of Maya’s best moments over the years, including an unforgettable Oprah‘s Favorite Things sketch and a “Tony and Lou From The Crew” one with Amy Poehler!

Maya looked over the moon to be back “home” at Saturday Night Live, and audiences were equally as thrilled to have her there. After winning an Emmy for her portrayal of Kamala Harris on the series, the Florida native opened up about what SNL means to her. “Ever since I was a kid, truly, I wanted to be on any kind of SCTV, Saturday Night Live, and I can’t believe that I got to work there, and I can’t believe that it’s my family still,” said back in Sept. 2020 in a virtual press room. “I’m so thrilled to even be associated with the show and that I got to go back. It’s like the gift that keeps on giving. Honestly, it’s my favorite place to play,” she added. Maya was a full-time cast member on SNL from 2000 – 2007.