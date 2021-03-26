Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks A Belted Dress & Knee-High Boots In Fierce New Photo

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers exuded ‘confidence’ in her latest fashion post on Instagram. Take a look!

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers looked absolutely stunning in her newest Instagram post. The social media sensation, 25, and daughter of rapper Eminem took to the platform on March 25 and showed off a whole new outfit that her fans absolutely adored. In the snap, captured in her native Detroit by her photographer Erika Christine, Hailie wore a cream colored belted shirt dress from Top Shop that featured long sleeves and a button up cut.

Along with the mini dress, Hailie also wore a pair of white knee-high boots that appeared to be an off-white hue. Opting to go for minimal accessories, Hailie chose to finish off the look with an essential piece for the spring season: sunglasses by Quay Australia! Hailie looked truly fab in this outfit, and you can see the full look for yourself here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

“Exuding a level of confidence i just don’t know that i have in dresses,” Hailie began the caption to her post. “Also vividly remembering asking [Erika Christine, her photographer] to ‘tell me if my knee caps are showing’ when we were shooting this (i really wanted my boots so cover them but it just wasn’t happening) LMAO,” she cheekily added. Hailie has seriously been on a roll with her spring fashion content as of late.

Prior to this latest post, Hailie brought major spring sensation energy to the ‘Gram with a post she shared on March 23. In the mirror selfie photo, which you can see above, Hailie wore soft makeup and a blush pink headband with high-waisted, belted blue jeans and a white top with bell sleeves cinched at the wrist. “Not me in my fuzzy pink headband taking a mirror selfie again,” she sweetly caption the pic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

Hailie’s Instagram game has always been on point, but she’s really bringing out some of her best looks for the spring 2021 season! Wether she’s sporting St. Patrick’s Day green eyeshadow, or working the hues of the season, she always looks simply classic with her contemporary style. We cannot wait to see what trends she works in her next post!