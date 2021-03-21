Prince William Will ‘Miss Sharing Everything’ With Brother Harry ‘Forever’ Amid Rift: ‘It’s Not Easy’

Sources close to Prince William have claimed he misses his brother Prince Harry, after he and Meghan Markle left the British royal family.

Prince William believes that he and his younger brother Prince Harry‘s relationship will “heal with time”, after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the royal family. Sources close to the Duke of Cambridge spoke to the UK’s Sunday Times about how William was coping amid the absence of his brother. “Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother,” an aide told the outlet. “They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it for ever.”

The March 20 report came less than two weeks after Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. A close friend of William added that he, “definitely feels the pressure now it’s all on him — his future looks different because of his brother’s choices, it’s not easy.” Another friend said, “It’s still raw. He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.”

Sources also insisted that William did not feel “trapped” by his role as heir to the British throne, after Harry remarked during his interview with Oprah that his elder brother was unable to “leave that system”. Another source also opened up about William’s relationship with Kate Middleton. “They’ve got a solid relationship and she gives him confidence. There’s no jealousy, no friction. They are happy for each other’s successes,” the insider explained.

“For years, the battles around privacy and paparazzi intrusion were all-consuming. He wanted to know, could we build them a credible plan allowing them a family life while slowly increasing the profile of official life? It took years to get there, but the success of that plan allowed him to be confident in his role. He’s not worried about his kids’ privacy any more and he has been able to be the kind of dad he wants to be.”