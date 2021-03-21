Report

Brad Pitt ‘Heartbroken’ That Angelina Jolie Is Alleging Domestic Abuse In Custody Battle Over 6 Kids

brad pitt
Shutterstock
Brad Pitt with Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie with Viviene Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arriving at Narita International airport, Chiba, Japan - 27 Jan 2009 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed off their twins for the first time in public today after touching down at Narita International airport in Japan. When the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, were born six months ago the couple sold the first pictures of the newborns to American magazine People and British magazine Hello! for $14million - with the money going to charity. Since then the Hollywood pair have kept the latest additions to their family under wraps. However, the whole brood was on show today as they walked hand in hand through the airport. Little Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother - proved to be the spitting image of older sister Shiloh, while her twin brother Knox was dressed just like his dad in a grey jumper and flat cap. With their hands full with the twins, Brad and Angelina's older children Pax, Maddox, Shiloh and Zahara dutifully walked beside their parents. The family are in Japan to promote Pitt's new film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
Actors Angelina Jolie, right, and Brad Pitt, second left,are seen with children Maddox, left, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, in Venice,. Angelina Jolie is in Venice to shoot scenes of the movie "The Tourist", by director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Jolie Pitt, Venice, Italy - 16 Feb 2010
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with Children Pax Jolie Pitt, Knox Jolie Pitt and Vivienne Jolie Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arrive at Haneda International airport, Japan - 28 Jul 2013
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at LAX airport, Los Angeles, America - 05 Feb 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Brad Pitt is reportedly ‘heartbroken’ that Angelia Jolie is set to testify about alleged spousal abuse in their ongoing custody trial.

Angelina Jolie, 45, and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 57, are battling over custody of their minor children — Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. And, in court documents filed on March 12, Angelina accused Brad of domestic abuse. Just days after the actress revealed she has “proof and authority” to support her allegations, a source close to Brad told Page Six that he was “heartbroken”.

brad angelina

“Brad is heartbroken that Angelina has gone that route. There’s a lot of emotion left after their marriage,” the insider told the outlet. He has taken responsibility for his actions and owned up to his past issues, he’s stopped drinking. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and they had fights, but also shared many good times together.” Although Brad has never been arrested or charged with domestic violence, there was a highly-publicized incident on board a private jet with his family, and he has admitted to struggling with substance abuse issues.

The source added, “He talked about his drink and drug problems during the time they were together … Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial. Brad feels like he’s being more and more isolated from his children, and he’s devastated about it.”

brad angelina

Brad and Ange have been embroiled in a divorce battle since their split in Sept. 2016. They were married for just over two years when they called it quits, and figuring out custody of their six children proved to be a hurdle from the get-go. Brad was also investigated for child abuse involving the aforementioned incident with the pair’s then-15-year-old son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Brad was cleared by both the Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI, however he was only allowed visits with his kids that were approved by a court-appointed psychologist