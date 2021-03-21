Brad Pitt ‘Heartbroken’ That Angelina Jolie Is Alleging Domestic Abuse In Custody Battle Over 6 Kids

Brad Pitt is reportedly ‘heartbroken’ that Angelia Jolie is set to testify about alleged spousal abuse in their ongoing custody trial.

Angelina Jolie, 45, and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 57, are battling over custody of their minor children — Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. And, in court documents filed on March 12, Angelina accused Brad of domestic abuse. Just days after the actress revealed she has “proof and authority” to support her allegations, a source close to Brad told Page Six that he was “heartbroken”.

“Brad is heartbroken that Angelina has gone that route. There’s a lot of emotion left after their marriage,” the insider told the outlet. He has taken responsibility for his actions and owned up to his past issues, he’s stopped drinking. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and they had fights, but also shared many good times together.” Although Brad has never been arrested or charged with domestic violence, there was a highly-publicized incident on board a private jet with his family, and he has admitted to struggling with substance abuse issues.

The source added, “He talked about his drink and drug problems during the time they were together … Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial. Brad feels like he’s being more and more isolated from his children, and he’s devastated about it.”

Brad and Ange have been embroiled in a divorce battle since their split in Sept. 2016. They were married for just over two years when they called it quits, and figuring out custody of their six children proved to be a hurdle from the get-go. Brad was also investigated for child abuse involving the aforementioned incident with the pair’s then-15-year-old son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Brad was cleared by both the Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI, however he was only allowed visits with his kids that were approved by a court-appointed psychologist