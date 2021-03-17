Chrissy Teigen Claps Back Over Criticism Of Her ‘Thirsty’ Pic With Son Miles — See Hilarious Response

Check out Chrissy Teigen’s epic responses to her Instagram haters!

Chrissy Teigen is never short of epic clap backs when it comes to haters filling up the comment section of her Instagram posts. On March 16, the stunning model and Cravings author, 35, took to Instagram and posted a hilarious image, featuring a photobomb by her and husband John Legend‘s two-year-old son Miles! In the photo, Chrissy opted to go topless while covering herself with her hands, as Miles wandered around just near her legs and feet! You can see the pic here.

“Please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty,” Chrissy hilariously captioned the candid image. So many fans and famous friends left hilarious and warm responses to the silly photo in the comment section of the post. However, there were some Instagram users who were none too pleased by the photo.

“Wtf…Am I the only one cringing?” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section of the photo. Of course, Chrissy was more than ready to dole out some epic responses to not only this comment, but also a string of others. “Everyone mad can reply here so I can just block you in one area,” Chrissy scathingly wrote back. But she wasn’t done there!

“Wait ’til [they] find out we take baths together,” Chrissy wrote in response to another hater’s comment. The mother-of-two has never been averse to speaking her mind when it comes to criticism from people on social media. Her clap backs are notoriously epic and often laced with a great sense of humor, just like the ones she shared to her latest Instagram post!

Along with her baby boy Miles, Chrissy also shares four-year-old daughter Luna with John. The couple have always been so transparent about the highs and lows of parenting, going through major transitions and milestones just like any other parent! Along with their sweet photos posted to Instagram are often pics like the one above, featuring Chrissy sharing some of the more hilarious moments from her life as a mother of two. We cannot wait to see what Chrissy shares to her Instagram account next!