North West, 7, Looks Like Mom Kim Kardashian’s Mini Me In Sweet New Pic: ‘Pretty Girl’

Amid her divorce drama, Kim Kardashian reflected on what matters most to her, and that’s time with her daughter North West.

“My pretty girl,” Kim Kardashian, 40, captioned the photo of 7-year-old North West. In the pic, posted to Kim’s Instagram on Tuesday (March 15), Kim and Kanye West’s eldest child looked just like her mother. She had the hair down, with long, straight locks done up in Kardashian-esque tails (that also framed her small face.) She smiled brightly for the camera, showing off that she was still growing in some adult teeth. She almost looked like she was getting a manicure by the robe she was wearing. Needless to say, fans thought North looked amazing.

“MINE,” commented Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian. “OMG So cuteee,” added style icon Chris Appleton. Tracy Romulus, the Chief Marketing Officer of KKW Brands, said that North looked “Gorgeous,” and she added a string of “smiley face with heart-eyes” emojis at the end of her remark. The entire comment section was filled up with live. “Pretty Northie.” “You seriously make the most beautiful Kids” “Those eyes.” She’s so beautiful.” “Adorable.”

Kim’s new photo of North comes a week after Kim posted a series of photos of them together. In the Instagram Gallery, Kim wore a skimpy bronze bikini while out on the beach. In the second of the two photos, the mother of four had her arms wrap tightly around her eldest daughter. North, wearing a pair of black shorts and her hair naturally curly, hugged her mother back. “Have a good day!” Kim captioned the shot, apparently hoping everyone felt as good as she did while hugging her baby girl.

The Kardashian-West family gained a member at the start of March. Kim shared a picture of North holding her new pet, Speed, and the reptile was sporting a custom light pink outfit from Kim’s SKIMS Cozy collection. “I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me!” added Kim. “Speed was really my BFF Allison’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months! North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute!”

This moment of happiness came after a bit of sadness for North. Her mom filed for divorce from Kanye, 43, in mid-February, and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “North does know what’s going on.” Kim told North about the split after filing the papers, and she understands the breakup “as much as she can.” In Kim’s divorce papers, she requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children – North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 – meaning that Kanye and Kim will co-parent their children on a regular basis.