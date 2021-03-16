Drew Barrymore Walks Barefoot Around NYC As She Braves The 37-Degree Temperature – Pics

Drew Barrymore not only braved the dirty sidewalks of NYC barefoot, she went shoeless in near freezing temperatures.

Drew Barrymore must have been in a massive hurry to get wherever she was going on Mar. 16, as she headed out in New York City without any shoes on. Not only did she throw hygiene to the wind as the sidewalks of the Big Apple are pretty gross, she went barefoot on a super chilly day where the high was only 37 degrees. Drew also went out in just a t-shirt and sweats with no jacket on, in photos taken of the daytime talk show host that you can see here.

The 46-year-old was seen in grey “Free City” sweat pants and a matching tee, while those around her on the street were bundled up in puffer jackets. Drew carried a black backpack and held an eco-friendly packaged box of Just Water in her hand. The Blended star wore a pink face mask and appeared to be makeup free, at least around her eyes.

Drew admitted during an April 2020 interview that her days of wearing super stylish shoes are behind her, because she can no longer fit into chic looks. In a profile with The Sunday Times Style magazine, she revealed, “I’ve had to give up my old shoe-loving Carrie Bradshaw days – after I gave birth to my daughter, my feet grew three shoe sizes!’ referring to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Manolo Blahnik-loving Sex and the City character. Drew is the mother to two daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, by ex-husband Will Koppelman. She definitely loves being barefoot, as seen in a number of her Instagram posts like the one below at her New York apartment:

The actress recently revealed that she’s quit making movies for the time being so she can spend more time raising her girls. “If I’m being honest, I don’t want to be on a film set right now,” Drew told host Andy Cohen during a March 10 appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. But she hasn’t given up on the silver screen, adding, “But that could change when my kids are older.” Drew’s last major film roles came in the 2014 comedy Blended opposite pal Adam Sandler and 2015’s dramedy Miss You Already.

“It was a no brainer to me to put making movies on a back burner so that I could be present and raise my kids myself. I didn’t want to be on a film set asking the nanny how the kids were. I was like, ‘that is not my journey.’ And so when you step away from it, it’s a lot less scary,” she continued. Fans can still see Drew on the small screen daily on her syndicated daytime talkshow.