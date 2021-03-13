‘Little People Big World’s Tori Roloff Shares Miscarriage News: ‘I’ve Never Felt Loss Like This’

Tori Roloff sadly announced that she has had a miscarriage at eight weeks pregnant with her and husband Zach’s third baby.

Tori Roloff announced a devastating loss on March 13. The Little People Big World star, 29, discovered she had a miscarriage at eight weeks pregnant, right before she and husband Zach Roloff were about to tell fans they were going to be parents for the third time. Tori shared a photo to Instagram showing a beautiful cross-stitch of herself, Zach and their two young kids, Jackson and Lilah, holding hands with Jesus. In front of the art was Tori’s positive pregnancy test.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week,” Tori wrote. “We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier. I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment.

“I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing our sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone,” she continued. “However, I also thought about how the first face our little girl or boy got to see was Jesus. I’m so upset that I never got to see their face but I rest in knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day.

“My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him. If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day.

“Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child. I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day. I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone. I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me. So that’s what I’ll continue to do- thanking the Lord for what I have. Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all,” she concluded.

Tori told HollywoodLife in October 2020 that she was looking forward to having more kids. “You know, God willing, we definitely want more kids in the future. That’s on our to-do list, so to speak, but right now we’re just enjoying our little unit and our kids,” she said in the EXCLUSIVE interview.