‘Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff ‘Definitely Want More Kids’ & Zach Reacts To His Parents’ Drama

‘Little People, Big World’ is back, and HL got the latest from Zach and Tori Roloff in a new EXCLUSIVE interview. They reveal if they’re ready for baby #3, what’s going on at the farm, and more.

Zach and Tori Roloff are now a family of four. The Little People, Big World couple welcomed their second child, Lilah, back in Nov. 2019. She joins big brother Jackson, who is now 3 years old. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Zach and Tori about whether or not they’ll be pregnant again soon.

“We’re definitely taking our time with Lilah and Jackson,” Tori told HollywoodLife. “I am not pregnant and am not planning on being pregnant anytime soon. But, you know, God willing, we definitely want more kids in the future. That’s on our to-do list, so to speak, but right now we’re just enjoying our little unit and our kids.”

Tori added that Jackson has been a “great” big brother to Lilah. “In the very beginning, I think he was a little nervous and apprehensive,” Tori admitted. “But he’s definitely grown into that big brother role. I think he still gets kind of bored about why she can’t do everything that he can do, but he’s definitely concerned about her and always willing to help out take care of her.”

Zach gushed about how Lilah has grown so much in just the last couple of months. “She’s kind of come out of her shell a little bit. She had some issues there for a while,” he said. “But she’s cute. She loves when mom’s around. I’ll be holding her, she’ll be cute the whole day, and then when mom comes into the room it’s a full-on meltdown because she loves mom. She’s been super adorable, super fun these last two or three months here. It’s been great.

Little People, Big World has returned for an all-new season, and a lot of the focus is on Amy Roloff’s future at the farm. In the premiere, Amy was weighing whether or not she should sell her share of Roloff Farms to her ex-husband, Matt Roloff. Zach was open in the premiere episode about how he didn’t feel like people acting in the best interest of the family regarding the farm.

“It’s tough being in the middle of everything,” Zach admitted. “I like to see myself as a team player. For example, I love soccer. I do everything with soccer, and I apply all my life situations to soccer too like being a team player. It does frustrate you and I feel like family members aren’t doing things for the ultimate goal of the team. It gets to me a little bit. But it’s been weird being in the middle of my mom and dad. But my mom and dad are cordial. It could be a lot worse kind of thing. I think they’ve handled it very well with keeping all of us kids from having to pick sides or something like that.” Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.