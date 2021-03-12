Halle Berry Rocks Mesh Dress & Thigh-High White Boots While Sipping Wine In Her Backyard

Actress Halle Berry has stunned in a backyard photoshoot, rocking a short white dress while looking totally relaxed!

Halle Berry is a big mood in her latest Instagram post. The actress took to social media on March 12 to share a gorgeous snap of herself, max relaxing in her backyard. “giving a f**k didn’t go with this outfit,” she hilariously joked in the caption, making a referencing to her stunning ‘fit. Halle rocked a white, crochet dress with towering, white thigh-high boots. The mesh dress featured bell sleeves, and intricate black and white detailing near the hem.

The glamorous actress leaned back against a brick wall and sipped on a glass of red wine. Everything about the pic looked effortlessly put together, even her brunette tresses which were styled in a fluffy blowout. “U killin it Queen… Love it!!!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “love your outfit.”

It comes just days after Halle posed for a different backyard photoshoot. The 54-year-old recently stunned in a Christian Siriano gown, and twirled while listening to Ariana Grande‘s song, “Just Like Magic”. She rocked a black, Cinderella-style skirt which featured a lot of tulle, and posed in her backyard. She also gave fans an up-close look at her sheer black top, which was adorned with silver butterflies. She also pulled her highlighted honey tresses back into a stylish up-do. “looking for a red carpet moment,” she wrote, as she posed amongst the greenery.

“Gagging!!! My goodness…you are RADIATING,” one fan wrote, while the late Kobe Bryant‘s wife Vanessa Bryant commented, “Love.” Tia Mowry and Kerry Washington also jumped into the comments section with flame and heart emojis. Designer Christian Siriano also shared some snaps from the photoshoot to the brand’s social media channels. “We are screaming!! @halleberry like a butterfly in the garden wearing Siriano! Thank you Halle for being a beautiful muse.”

They continued, “Naturally [she is] is the first to wear our PreFall all recycled collection. A chic butterfly top and tulle skirt. Let’s be glamorous at home everyone.” Halle commented on the brand’s post, “obsessed with this dress. thank you for making me feel so beautiful today.” We’re obsessed!