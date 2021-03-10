Ryan Murphy Claps Back After Naya Rivera’s Dad Claims He Never Set Up College Fund For Star’s Son

After Naya Rivera’s dad called Ryan Murphy out for not setting up a college fund for the actress’s son like he promised, the ‘Glee’ creator shared his side of the story.

Ryan Murphy is shutting down George Rivera’s claims that he didn’t live up to his promise to set up a college fund for Naya Rivera’s five-year-old son, Josey, after the actress’s death in 2020. “Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust,” Ryan tweeted. “We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”

Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) March 10, 2021

The message came after George’s tweets, which claimed that Ryan hadn’t followed through on his promise. “Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did….or didn’t do!!” George wrote. “I’m about to blow up this story….and make sure he knows that I know.” He added, “When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are ‘less than.’ Vocalize a good game, but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses. Even in an unexplainable tragedy.”

When one fan straight up asked, “Did they never open the trust fund for Josey?”, George responded, “Hahaaaaa.” When Naya died of a drowning accident in July 2020, Ryan, Brad and Ian, the creators of Glee, released a joint statement to mourn her. The statement concluded, “Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family, and her son Josey. The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.”

Naya was out on a boat with Josey when she tragically drowned in July. The cause of death was accidental drowning, with no evidence of injury or intoxication. It’s suspected that Naya and Josey found themselves caught in a rip current, and while she was able to get the then-four-year-old back on the boat, she did not have enough energy to save herself. Her body wasn’t found until five days after the accident.