Ts Madison Says Friend Nicki Minaj ‘A Wonderful Mother’ To Baby, 5 Mos., As She Talks New WeTV Show

Ts Madison gets inspired by pal Nicki Minaj and she’s revealing how the new mom is doing while discussing her new reality show ‘The Ts Madison Experience’ on WeTv!

Transgender internet queen Ts Madison, 43, is loud, proud and an open book when it comes to her life. So it’s no surprise that she’s shouting from the rooftop about how excited she is for her friend and new mama Nicki Minaj, 38. “She’s a wonderful mother,” Ts Madison told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on March 1. “She’s gonna love her baby down. The baby’s going to be spoiled to death.”

The rapper and Queen Radio host welcomed her first child, a son, back in September 2020 with husband Kenneth Petty, 42. The couple, who wed in 2019, are very private, so it’s no surprise the baby’s name remains a mystery. But one thing Nicki has been slowly opening up about is what her sweet baby boy looks like as she finally shared his image on her social media page back on Jan. 2.

After launching a successful YouTube channel, Ts Madison is no stranger to the cameras! And with a stint on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge during season 13, she’s still getting inspired by her girlfriend who she hopes will join her reality show journey. “She’s a big inspiration for me,” Ts Madison explained. “She was breathing life into the show even in development.”

Season one premiered on WeTV on March 4 and it shows all the behind the scenes ins and outs of Ts Madison’s personal and professional life. In fact, she’s already got her fingers crossed for Nicki to appear down the line. “Maybe in season 2 we’ll see her on the show,” Ts Madison revealed. “Nicki’s got a lot of things going on in her life. She’s my girl and I would love to have her on the show in the future. But she did congratulate me and she gave me support on the show. That’s my baby.”

Between her Mama Mary, famous pals like Tiffany Pollard, 39, and her crew like Oliver Twixt and more, TS Madison promises a lot of twists, turns and even some shady moments during the freshman season. “Listen, I’m telling you, I want you to stay on the roller coaster of The Madison Experience,” TS Madison said. “There’s so much love going on on the show. The show is a breath of fresh air. We got a little bit of shade.”

The TS Madison Experience airs Thursday nights at 10pm on WeTV.