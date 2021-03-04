Tom Selleck, 76, Makes Rare Appearance While Running Errands In LA: See 1st Pics Amid Pandemic

‘Blue Bloods’ star Tom Selleck is a very reclusive guy who prefers the quiet life at his private California ranch. So it was a rare treat to see the star out running errands on a sunny day in Los Angeles.

Even though Tom Selleck has had a long running CBS hit with the police and family drama Blue Bloods since 2010, he’s rarely seen out in public going about his daily life. The 76-year-old is an admittedly private person, but photographers caught up to the actor in what is his first Los Angeles sighting since the COVID-19 lockdown began a year ago in March 2020. The actor wore a navy t-shirt, black shorts and black trainers in the warm sun on Mar. 1. You can see the photos of Tom here.

The famously mustachioed star donned a mask before heading into a building in the snapshots. Tom is a rare presence in L.A., as he spends a number of months in New York City filming Blue Bloods. The rest of the time he prefers to spend on his private 65-acre ranch in Ventura, California, where he and his family have lived since 1988. He purchased it a year after marrying wife Jillie Mack in 1987. They raised their daughter Hannah Margaret, 32, and his son Kevin, 55, from a prior marriage on the property.

The ranch was once a working avocado farm, and Tom still tends to the more than 1,500 avocado trees on the property. “My relationships and my ranch keep me sane,” the actor told PEOPLE in a rare interview in Apr. 2020. “I’m a fairly private person,. And I’ve always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It’s always about them,” he continued.

The former Magnum P.I. star admitted that he loves the aspects of living on a ranch with so much agriculture. “I do grunt work and I make the rounds. I like watching things grow. It’s a retreat,” he explained to the publication. It sounded like the perfect place to be while riding out the COVID-19 home lockdowns last spring.

It’s rare for Tom to grant interviews, but when he does one of his favorite subjects is the ranch that he purchased from the late Rat Pack legend Dean Martin while filming his final season on Magnum. “This ranch is a great counterpoint to the acting business, which is an abstraction — you do something, it’s up on a piece of film, and everybody argues whether it’s good or bad,” Tom explained to Closer Weekly in 2018. “You dig a hole and plant an oak tree — and I’ve probably planted a thousand of them — it’s real. It’s there, and you can watch it grow. It’s a lot different from being famous, and it keeps me sane.” No wonder sightings of him in L.A. are so few and far between.