Margot Robbie Looks Gorgeous In Floral Chanel Gown On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Margot Robbie brought major star power to the 2021 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress dazzled in a floral print gown with a bold red lip for the ceremony.

Margot Robbie, 30, was one of the select celebrities on the red carpet at the 2021 Golden Globes. The Birds of Prey star walked the red carpet in a black and white floral Chanel gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress featured open sleeves and a Chanel belt. She topped her look off with a gorgeous red lip.

Margot is one of the many presenters of the night. While many of the nominees will be watching and taking part from home, the nominees will present live from either the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles or Rainbow Room in New York City. Golden Globes co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting live from separate coasts.

The actress is not a nominee this year, but she did produce one of the films nominated this year: Promising Young Woman. She’s a producer through her LuckyChap Entertainment production company. Carey Mulligan is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. Director Emerald Fennell is also nominated for Best Director. The film nabbed Best Motion Picture — Drama and Best Screenplay — Motion Picture as well.

The next year is going to be a hectic one for Margot. She is currently filming David O. Russell’s new movie with Anya Taylor-Joy and Christian Bale. She is also rumored to be signing on for the movie Babylon with Brad Pitt. Margot will return to the role of Harley Quinn for Gotham City Sirens and will star in the live-action Barbie, which will be directed by Greta Gerwig.

She will next be seen in the highly-anticipated The Suicide Squad, which will be released on Aug. 6, 2021. Margot will be back as Harley Quinn, along with Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Sean Gunn, Jai Courtney, and more. The movie is a standalone sequel to the 2016 blockbuster Suicide Squad.