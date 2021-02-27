Olivia Munn Slays In Daisy Dukes & Thigh High Boots For Night Out — See Pics

“These racist hate crimes against our elders have got to stop. We’re gonna find this guy. Queens, Internet, please… do your s—t,” Olivia wrote alongside photos of the suspect, which she posted to her IG story. In an interview with PEOPLE, Olivia said, “You know, there’ve been so many attacks against the Asian community, especially the elders in our community. Over the past year, it’s been an astronomical rise. I mean, just in New York alone, it’s a 1,900% increase in just a year.”

The Newsroom star continued, “Our parents have been conditioned to keep their head down, to take it on the chin, to keep going to be treated like second-class citizens … By speaking up, by doing this, it’s going to stop other people from doing it to more of our elders, to more people in our community. It’s not enough just for you to take it on the chin. You have to speak up so that it helps everyone else.”