Olivia Munn Slays In Daisy Dukes & Thigh High Boots For Night Out — See Pics
Olivia Munn has stepped out to dinner in a pair of cutoff denim shorts, just days after speaking out about anti-Asian violence in the US.
Olivia Munn rocked a pair of cutoff daisy duke shorts while stepping out for dinner in West Hollywood. The 40-year-old actress arrived at celebrity hotspot Craig’s restaurant on February 26, rocking a chic, casual look. She donned denim shorts, and thigh-high black boots, which she paired with a white button-down shirt and an oversized cream jacket. She accessorized with a small black purse and parted her long, wavy hair down the middle of her head. She also made sure to wear a protective face mask as she headed to the Los Angeles eatery.
It comes a couple of days after she spoke out about the rising number of attacks against the Asian community in America. The group “Stop Asian American Pacific Islander Hate” says they have received more 2800 accounts of anti-Asian violence since March 2020. Some have placed the blame for the rising number of attacks on former POTUS Donald Trump, who previously referred to the coronavirus as the “China virus”. Olivia sat down for an interview after her friend, Sam Cheng‘s mom was attacked outside a New York City bakery in February 2021.
.@oliviamunn Speaks Out on Anti-Asian Violence After 'Devastating' Attack on Friend's Mom #PEOPLEtheTVShow pic.twitter.com/Hlfaus2YvR
— People (@people) February 26, 2021
“These racist hate crimes against our elders have got to stop. We’re gonna find this guy. Queens, Internet, please… do your s—t,” Olivia wrote alongside photos of the suspect, which she posted to her IG story. In an interview with PEOPLE, Olivia said, “You know, there’ve been so many attacks against the Asian community, especially the elders in our community. Over the past year, it’s been an astronomical rise. I mean, just in New York alone, it’s a 1,900% increase in just a year.”
The Newsroom star continued, “Our parents have been conditioned to keep their head down, to take it on the chin, to keep going to be treated like second-class citizens … By speaking up, by doing this, it’s going to stop other people from doing it to more of our elders, to more people in our community. It’s not enough just for you to take it on the chin. You have to speak up so that it helps everyone else.”