Shailene Woodley Spotted In 1st Photos Since Confirming Engagement To Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley braved the cold in Montreal to walk her dog, in the first photos of the actress since she confirmed her engagement to NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

It’s a good thing Shailene Woodley doesn’t mind braving the winter cold and snow when it comes to walking her dog, especially since fiance Aaron Rodgers lives in Green Bay, Wisconsin for the chillier half of the year. The 29-year-old actress was photographed for the first time since confirming that the two are engaged, as she bundled up to get her German Shepherd some fresh air in Montreal, Canada. You can see the photos here.

Shailene is in town filming the serial killer thriller Misanthrope. She wore a black knee-grazing puffer coat with the high neck zipped up all the way to her chin. She donned heavy black gloves, a grey knit cap and grey sweatpants. Shailene proves she really knows one of the top winter secrets on how to keep extremities warm, wearing a pair of lace front waterproof duck boots on her feet. The Big Little Lies star is definitely going to need those in frigid Green Bay, WI winters.

Shailene Woodley gets glammed up for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Photo credit: AP.

Shailene revealed to Jimmy Fallon during a Feb. 22 The Tonight Show appearance that not only is she engaged to the Packers quarterback, they’ve been betrothed for some time now. Which came as a bit of a surprise, as dating reports about the pair only began to surface at the beginning of February, and they’ve never been pictured together, either by the paparazzi or on social media. They’re not even Instagram official!

“Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not ‘new’ news. So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,’” Shailene casually shared while giving a very brief flash of her diamond engagement ring.

It was the dog that Shailene was photographed walking who convinced her that Aaron, 37, was the one. “When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him,’” she said with a laugh.

Aaron was the one who broke the news of the engagement, but without naming Shailene. At the Feb. 1 NFL Honors ceremony, the Packers quarterback thanked his “fiancee” after being named the 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career,” Aaron said while accepting the award. He then later thanked “my fiancée” without saying Shailene’s name.