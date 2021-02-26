Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, Reminisces On Her Beauty Pageant Days With Epic Throwback Videos

Hollywood legend Michelle Pfeiffer has been in the industry for decades, and shared a throwback clip from her early days in the pageant world.

Michelle Pfeiffer has shared a trip down memory lane! The 62-year-old beauty took to Instagram on February 25, posting a video montage of herself back in her modeling days — see the post here. The Hairspray star was a pageant queen as a fresh-faced teenager in the 1970s before her acting career skyrocketed, and the clip showed her competing for titles in Southern California. “Hey, we all gotta start somewhere,” the blonde beauty captioned the video. Michelle, who was the 1978 Miss Orange County recipient, mentioned she was interested in softball and oil painting, and had dreams of becoming an actress.

Along with talking to the camera, she was also seen peeking out from behind a tree, and twirling around in the very ’70s throwback clip. “That look is clearly..”Hollywood get ready I’m coming for you!” And Thank God you did!!!” Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo commented, while editor Laura Brown noted that one of the commentators said, “She’d like to become an actress.” Of course, Michelle would go on to to receive three Academy Award nominations.

Most recently, she proved she can pull off just about any hair color, when she debuted a red wig for her upcoming movie French Exit. Michelle donned long red locks to portray Frances Price, a rich and widowed Manhattan socialite who goes broke and moves into a friend’s empty Parisian apartment with her son and cat. Michelle shared a selfie in character back in December 2020, and fans couldn’t believe how much it suited her.

“Becoming Frances Price. #FrenchExit,” she captioned the photo of herself, as she offered the camera a cheeky grin. It was certainly a far cry from the icy blonde locks she rocked while playing Queen Ingrith in 2019’s Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil.