Heidi Montag Dances In Sparkly Bikini On Wild Night Out With Friends: Watch

Heidi Montag has danced up a storm in a series of new TikTok videos. ‘The Hills’ star was seen showing off her twerking skills alongside co-star Audrina Patridge.

Reality TV icon Heidi Montag has found a new platform: TikTok! The Hills star took to the social media app on February 25 to share a series of videos from a wild night out with her friends. The 34-year-old appeared to be filming season two of The Hills reboot as masked camera operators could be seen in the background while Heidi danced up a storm.

She rocked a barely-there sparkly bikini top, along with a red floral max skirt, which had two thigh-high splits at the leg. She paired the ‘fit with silver heeled sandals and styled her bright blonde tresses in loose curls. Heidi, who was joined by a gorgeous group of gal pals, danced to “Up” by Cardi B, “Bad Girl” by Daya, “Buss It” by Erica Banks and “Gimme More” by Britney Spears. She was even joined by OG The Hills star Audrina Patridge in one of the clips!

The mother-of-one recently opened up about trying for baby number two. She and her husband Spencer Pratt, 37, revealed they want their son, Gunner Stone Pratt, 3, to be a big brother. “I love my body! Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant (not yet),” she captioned a series of Instagram pics, clapping back at people “speculating” about her weight. “I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying.”

Heidi, who has been married to Spencer for 12 years now, continued, “I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be bodyshamed! I love food and wine! I am going to enjoy my life!” This is the energy we need in 2021!