Vivica A. Fox Fires Back After Troll Tells Her To Wear ‘Clothes That Fit’: I Look ‘Fabulous’

Vivica A. Fox had thee most epic response to a Twitter troll who said she needs to ‘find clothes that fit,’ after the actress looked stunning in a blue leather mini dress on the latest episode of ABC’s ‘To Tell the Truth’.

Word to the wise: Don’t come for Vivica A. Fox. Why you ask? — The actress, 56, put an internet troll in their place after she appeared on the February 23 episode of To Tell the Truth — ABC’s comical reimagination of the beloved game show, that features celebrity guests, who make up a panel of judges that decide whether strangers are lying or telling the truth.

Vivica appeared on Tuesday’s episode dressed in a sexy leather dress by Bell Of California and matching blue boots that complimented the leggy number. Though, one Twitter user let Vivica know that they weren’t a fan of her ensemble. And now, they’re most likely regretting hitting ‘send’ on the lewd tweet.

“Next time on To Tell the Truth, I hope wardrobe can find you clothes that fit,” the Twitter user, who tagged Vivica in the tweet, wrote. The television host hit back with: “Shut yo hating a** up!! B**ch I looked FABULOUS in blue and boots giving legs for days!! DONT HATE CAUSE U CANT! MKAY??” — That’s what we like to call, a major mic drop!

This isn’t the first time Vivica — and many females stars for that matter — has shut down an overly confident internet troll. More recently, Khloe Kardashian was forced to defend herself against critics who claimed she had a “photoshop fail” in her most recent Good American campaign photos. The new images, which show the mother of one modeling the brand’s latest shoe styles, appear distorted. Specifically, Khloe’s hands and feet are elongated in the shots, but it was all part of her creative process.

“HA I’m cracking up! 4 a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect,” she tweeted, explaining, “The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long.”

Khloe later clarified that her “normal size” hands and feet are still in tact. “It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching,” she tweeted, noting that she’s “excited” about the new campaign.