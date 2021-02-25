Dream Kardashian, 4, Looks So Cute Reading Her Storybook Bible In Pajamas — Watch

Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream Kardashian is growing up so fast! She got some help from her big bro King Cairo when she showed off her reading skills in a new video.

Dream Kardashian is such a smart little girl! The four-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian, 33, and Blac Chyna, 32, showed off her reading skills on her mom’s Instagram Story on February 24, while rocking an adorable pair of pajamas. The youngster was reading the Storybook Bible book, and sounded out the words as she enthusiastically read aloud in her bedroom. She wore a blue PJ set which featured a ballerina pattern, and pulled her brunette tresses back into a ponytail. At one point, her big brother King Cairo stepped in to help her sound out the word, “Beautiful”. The eight-year-old, whom Chyna shares with Tyga, looked so grown up with his hair in braids as he rocked a pair of reading glasses and a blue pajama set.

Fans couldn’t believe how quickly the brother and sister were growing up! “How sweet. Good job King helping sis learn,” one person commented on a fan repost of the video, while another user commended Chyna’s parenting skills, “I don’t care what people say about Chyna. What they can’t critique is how beautiful and normal she is raising her kids. They look so balanced and so happy. Job well done in the insane world they live in.”

The sweet video comes just a couple of weeks after Dream joined some of her cousins and aunts on a getaway to the Turks and Caicos. She posed for a sweet snap with Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson, along with Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi, and Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago West. Dream proved she’s already a little fashionista, as she rocked a white and orange polka dot bikini in the selfie, which Khlo captioned, “My girls!!! Always and forever!”

Kim also shared a snap of the four girls — Dream, Stormi, True, and Chicago — in a February 1 birthday post for Stormi. All four of the little ladies sat together on a step, rocking colorful Yeezy thigh-high onesies, with the grounds of the family’s tropical villa behind them.