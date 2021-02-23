Vanessa Bryant Claps Back At Meek Mill After Rapper Mocks Kobe’s Death With ‘Disrespectful’ Lyrics

Meek Mill has already upset fans by rapping about ‘going out’ in a chopper crash like the late Kobe Bryant. Now his widow Vanessa is calling Meek out for ‘disrespecting’ her late husband.



Certain things are just off limits, like anything mocking late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant‘s tragic death in a Jan. 26, 2020 helicopter crash at the age of 41. Meek Mill used Kobe’s deadly accident in a new song that leaked on Feb. 17, and the late NBA icon’s widow Vanessa Bryant is now calling him out for it. She posted lyrics that appeared online last week under a new Meek song, “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe),” which are part of a new collab with Lil Baby to her Instagram stories. The line infuriated fans, and now Vanessa is weighing in.

“The b*tch I’m f**kin’ always tell me that she love but she ain’t ever showed me,” the first line went, with the next being “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” making his name part of the rhyme. Mentioning Kobe’s deadly chopper crash — which also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant and seven others — was too much for Vanessa.

The still mourning 38-year-old shared the offending lyrics to her Instagram stories on Feb. 22 and wrote over them, “Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better that this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant celebrate his Oscar win for the Best Animated short ‘Dear Basketball’ on March 4, 2018. Photo credit: MEGA.

Later in the song’s lyrics, which can be seen here, Lil Baby drops more bars about Kobe and Gigi. “I made a promise before God, that want’ll never hold me // I damn near wanna have a son, so I can name him Kobe // Daughter Gigi, I done beat them odds, I wish lil’ one could see me.”

somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

While Meek hasn’t responded to Vanessa’s post or directly addressed the lyrics, he did share on Twitter “Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it,” on Feb. 17 when the lyric leaked. In another tweet he wrote, “Y’all internet antics cannot stop me. S*** like Zombieland or something! They paying to influence y’all now. It’s almost like mind control.” Fellow Philadelphia rapper Kenny Smith has come to Meek’s defense, saying he loved Kobe. “I’m a Meek Mill fan. I know that he’s a huge basketball fan, huge Kobe fan. Whatever he says, I’m always going to give Meek a pass,” Kenny told TMZ Sports on Feb. 20.