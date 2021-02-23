Dakota Fanning, 27, Stuns In A Bikini As She Raps To Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ In Birthday Tribute Post — Watch

Watch

Dakota Fanning looked gorgeous in a red plaid bikini while standing in a pool and proving she knows every word to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’, in a new Instagram video posted by her younger sister Elle Fanning.

Dakota Fanning turned 27 on Feb. 23 and her younger sister Elle Fanning, 22, celebrated the occasion with a new fun and eye-catching video! The birthday girl was standing up in an outside pool while wearing a red, yellow, and green plaid bikini that showed off her fit figure and was holding onto a pool skimmer in the clip. She was also rapping along to Cardi B‘s hit song “WAP” without missing a beat as she looked at the camera.

Elle added a sweet caption alongside the post, making it even more special. “Yes, there’s a lot more where this video came from 💦 Happy 2️⃣7️⃣ Birthday to the one who apparently is an actual alien from the future,” the doting sibling cheekily wrote. “A psychic told me you are a more advanced human being than the rest of us and have come to the past to help us all along. I love you doesn’t come close to how I feel.”

Shortly after Elle shared her loving post, her followers responded with their own wishes and compliments. “This is truly amazing,” one follower wrote while another said, “Love that song. Happy birthday big fan.” Others left creative emojis and Dakota herself even replied to her sister by telling her she loves her.

Dakota Fanning turned 27 on Feb. 23. (MEGA)

In addition to Elle, Dakota shared a post about her birthday to Instagram. It included a pic of her posing in front of a cake with decorations and balloons surrounding her.  She was wearing a cute purple sweater over a white top and had her long blonde locks down. “This is 27. 🧚🏻‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption for the snapshot.

Before Dakota’s birthday, she and Elle were spotted showing off their sisterly bond by getting frozen yogurt together back in May. The look-alike gals wore casual but stylish outfits as well as pink face masks as they walked side by side during the outing. They also topped the look off with white sneakers that went perfectly with the look.