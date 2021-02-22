Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Writes ‘Love Letter’ To Son-In-Law Jay-Z: ‘You Are A True Man’

Jay-Z got major love from Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles today. Read her touching tribute.

Jay-Z hit the jackpot when it comes to his mother-in-law! Tina Knowles praised him in a lengthy “love letter” after he sold half his champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, to luxury goods company LVMH. In the Feb. 22 Instagram post, Beyoncé‘s mom revealed that she was inspired to write the tribute to her son-in-law after seeing that the entertainment for Super Bowl LV was all “super talented black people.”

Tina, 67, reminded fans that when the “Empire State Of Mind” rapper, 51, and his record label, Roc Nation, signed a partnership deal with the NFL in 2019 he was called a “sell out.” In the deal Jay-Z agreed to shape the football league’s social-justice program and oversee much of the their entertainment programming, including the halftime show. Many accused Jay-Z of “betraying” Colin Kaepernick.

In her gushing post Tina praised Jay-Z, who’s real name is Shawn Carter, for not letting the haters slow him down. She wrote: “This is a love letter to my son-in-law Shawn Carter. The reason why I was led to write this was because recently at the Super Bowl we witnessed the national anthem America the Beautiful and the halftime entertainment all being super talented black people !!! Everyone was psyched about it !”

The Texas native continued, “Each person that performed Jazmine Sullivan, Her, and The Weeknd all slaying their performances and making Black Excellence shine and us all proud. I could not help but remember when J took on being in charge of the Entertainment at the Super Bowl , and saying that things would never change unless we had someone on the inside that could make decisions . Someone at the top.”

“I read all the horrible things people said calling him a sellout and hating on him big time,” she added. “But he kept it moving because every person who has affected change has been criticized and dogged by their peers. One thing that I’ve noticed about Jay is that he doesn’t let what people say bully him into not doing the things that he knows are right.”

Tina couldn’t help but question why no one had praised Jay-Z for this year’s entertainment. “But after the Last Super Bowl I did not read one comment by one person that said that they were pleased that he didn’t listen to the noise and he kept it moving and that he was able to get three talented black people to dominate at this years Super Bowl why is that?”

She also shared her disappointment that more people aren’t supporting his music streaming service Tidal. “It took a lot of guts and a lot of his money blood sweat and tears to start Tidal, she wrote. “Tidal has the best sound around and is an excellent streaming service . I really try to support every Black business but so many would rather support Apple. One day I claim that we will stop being crabs in a barrel . We will support each other. There is room for everyone.”

Tina also heaped praise on Jay-Z for selling half his champagne brand, often referred to as Ace of Spades due to its logo, to the owners of Dom Pérignon and Moët & Chandon. “But today Jay I salute you and your Latest venture in selling 50% of your Champagne Co to LVHM,” she wrote. “You are a bad ass brother and I hope that you continue to pave the way for others like you have in the past !!

She closed out her post by shouting out his charitable work. “And I have seen such extreme kindness and generosity so many times that people don’t even know anything about! You are a true man who has admitted publicly when you’ve made mistakes in a very brave and classy way ! You have in turn influenced the Culture of Young Black Men. You are a Bad Ass brother. I love you so much!!”