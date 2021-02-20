Pregnant Emma Stone, 32, Looks Gorgeous With Big Baby Bump In LA After Look At Her ‘Cruella’ Film

Emma Stone has been spotted running errands in LA, wearing a long black dress with her growing baby bump on display. See the pics!

Emma Stone, 32, is a glowing mom-to-be! The La La Land star was seen out-and-about in the LA neighborhood of Studio City on February 19, offering a glimpse of her growing bump. She rocked a long sleeved black dress and accessorized with a pair of dark shades and a white protective face mask. Her beige sandals matched her highlighted tresses, which were styled in loose curls, as she put money into a parking meter and carried a pink and orange painting.

The actress, who married her fiance Dave McCary in September 2020, never formally announced her pregnancy however she has been spotted recently with a noticeable baby bump. The Oscar winner certainly has a busy year ahead, not only with a baby on the way, but also her upcoming film Cruella. Fans were given their first look at the movie earlier in the week, in which Emma takes on the role of the legendary Disney villain.

“From the beginning, I realized I saw the world differently than everyone else,” Cruella says in the trailer. “That didn’t sit well with some people. But I wasn’t for everyone. I guess they were all scared that I’d be a psycho.” Cue the iconic Cruella cackle. “But a new day brings new opportunities, and I was ready to make a statement,” she continues. “How does the saying go? I am woman, hear me roar.” The film takes place before the events of everyone’s favorite animated film, 101 Dalmatians and will follow the villain-to-be as a young fashion designer in 1970s London.

Off the screen, Emma has been busy in her personal life, too. Her hubby, a writer on Saturday Night Live, first announced that the couple got engaged in December 2019. However, Emma and Dave postponed their initially scheduled March nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They officially tied the knot in late 2020 and are expecting their first child together this year.