Tory Lanez Reunites With Chris Brown On 'FEELS': Listen To The Steamy Lyrics

A month after announcing their collaboration, controversial rapper Tory Lanez reunited with a man of equal scandalous history, Chris Brown, for ‘F.E.E.L.S.” It’s a sensual song about ‘loving’ someone the ‘right’ way.

Tory Lanez and Chris Brown reunited for another song on Feb. 19, this time, hoping that all their fans catch “F.E.E.L.S.” The song was all about feeling good — if you are Tory or Breezy’s lover, that is — which they made known with their sultry voices and even steamier lyrics in this R&B track. Valentine’s Day isn’t over for Tory and Chris, clearly.

“Ooh, loving you right, loving you right, loving you / Touching you right, touching you right, touching you / Feels for the night, best time of our lives,” Tory sang in the chorus, and Chris took these lines from R-rated to X-rated with cheeky lyrics like, “I didn’t get any rubbers (Sorry) / I’m givin’ you raw love tonight (Tonight).”

Chris and Tory are no strangers to working together. The two have teamed up for numerous songs over the past few years. Chris jumped on Tory’s “The Take,” a track from Lanez’ Chixtape 5 (which sampled Chris Brown’s 2007 hit, “Tak You Down.”) Tory appeared on Chris’ “Lurkin’” and “Tell Me How You Feel,” from Brown’s 2019 album Indigo. Chris appeared on “Flexible” and “Duck My Ex,” both off of Tory’s 2018 album, Love Me Now? The two have also teased a joint project, similar to Watch The Throne.

“F.E.E.L.S.” marks Tory’s first new music of 2021. Last year, he released two albums, DAYSTAR and Loner. To say the first one was controversial would be an understatement. The 17-track album was his response to Megan Thee Stallion’s allegations that he was the one who shot her during a July 2020 incident. Tory maintained his innocence on the album, but DAYSTAR was called “a project too contemptible to be evaluated on any musical scale” by Complex, and Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop listed it as the worst album of 2020. Tory was later charged with “one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle,” according to the L.A. District Attorney’s office. Tory maintained his innocence after the charges were levied against him, tweeting that the “truth will come to light.

Chris Brown and Tory Lanez (AP)

Megan seemingly clapped back at Tory’s DAYSTAR with the first track on her 2020 album, Good News. “You shot a 5’10” b-tch, with a .22,” she rapped on “Shots Fired,” the album’s opener. During the track, she also dropped lines like “Who a snitch? I ain’t never went to the police with no names” “And if it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted,” “He talkin’ ’bout his followers, dollars and goofy s–t / I told him, ‘You’re not poppin’, you just on a remix’.”

Oddly enough, as the drama between Megan and Tory was unfolding, Chris got caught in the crossfire. “I don’t even have faith that Tory will be canceled forreal. Chris Brown is STILL booked and busy along with hella other predators and abusers in the industry,” one fan tweeted, per The Blast. This prompted Chris to get on his Instagram Story and tell everyone to back off. “Leave my f-cking name out of someone else’s situation. Y’all not finna involve me in this f-ck a—sh-t! …Y’all make me sick with this lame sh-t.”