Drew Barrymore, 45, Reveals Why She’s Never Had Plastic Surgery: ‘I Know Myself’

Drew Barrymore has never ‘done anything’ to her face like plastic surgery, but the actress and talk show host says she’ll ‘never say never’ to it in the future. Here’s why.

Despite growing up with the intense pressures of Hollywood beauty standards, Drew Barrymore has never had plastic surgery, she revealed in a candid segment on her talk show. The actress, 45, explained that she is embracing aging naturally but isn’t ruling out getting work done in the future. She just knows that it’s a slippery slope with her “addictive” personality.

“I’ve never done anything to my face, and I would like to try not to. Never say never. The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I’m a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I’m going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday,” Drew joked, referencing the infamous NYC socialite nicknamed “The Lion Woman” who spent millions on plastic surgeries.

“I think because I’m so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, ‘You miserable people,’” she added. “I just wanted to never be afraid of what life would do to me. I probably went to too many opposite extremes. Now I’m boring and safe and healthy.” Drew, who started her acting career at four years old, was addicted to drugs as a child and stayed in rehab several times.

The Charlie’s Angels star and Flower Beauty founder is now embracing aging. “I wish we could let go and give in to the ride of life a little bit more,” she said. “We’re gonna age, things are gonna go south and it’s okay and it’s a part of life and I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life, but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more, too.

Drew is known for being incredibly open with her audience on The Drew Barrymore Show. During a segment just days earlier, she answered some wild questions with no hesitation. She confessed that she “loves” skinny-dipping, and that she’s definitely hooked up in a car before: “Who hasn’t?”