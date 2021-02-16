‘RHONJ’ Star Kathy Wakile’s Son Joseph, 24, Shades Melissa & Joe Gorga As ‘Farm Animals’

Do you remember ‘RHONJ’ alum Kathy Wakile? — Her son just threw shade at Melissa and Joe Gorga on Instagram in response to an observation that the couple was absent from his sister’s wedding!

Now this is retro Jersey drama! Longtime Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will remember Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga‘s cousin, Kathy Wakile. (She exited the show in 2014.) The family, whose falling out is well-documented in interviews, may find themselves at even deeper odds after an apparent lewd comment made by Joseph Wakile on social media.

Joseph, 24, commented on an Instagram post from Page Six, which noted that Melissa and Joe, both 41, were absent from his sister Victoria Wakile’s wedding. Victoria, 27, married Teddy Kosmidis on February 13, in West Orange, New Jersey. “Lmao we cut those farm animals out of our life years ago,” Kathy’s son wrote in the comments under the post, according to “Bravo by Betches“. Joseph added, “That’s why they weren’t in attendance.”

Melissa and Joe have not addressed the situation, although they’ve been busy. Not only is it premiere week for RHONJ‘s 11th season, but the couple is currently living it up down in Miami, according to their Instagram accounts.

Tensions between the Wakile and Gorga families is nothing new for RHONJ fans. In November 2018, Melissa told Andy Cohen that her and her husband didn’t have a relationship with the Wakile family. During the same Watch What Happens Live appearance, Melissa added that, following her departure, Kathy “felt like everyone should’ve helped her stay” on the show, which caused “tensions” between the women. However, not long after the WWHL episode aired, Kathy denied the latter in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.

“Well, to be quite honest, my life revolved a lot more and not only about the show, and theirs is about the show,” Kathy told us in August of 2019. “When I say show, I don’t mean just show, TV show. Now, you know, people’s true colors come out,” she continued, noting at the time, Melissa “has her version, and I have the truth.”

Kathy, who spent three seasons as a full-time cast member on RHONJ, left the show ahead of its sixth season in 2014. Though, she made minor appearances on the show in seasons 6 and 7.

The brand new season 11 of RHONJ premieres on Bravo, Wednesday, February 17th at 9 PM ET. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps!