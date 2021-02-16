Nikki Lund Says It’s ‘Amazing’ To Work With Ex Richie Sambora: ‘You’re Learning From The Best’

Singer Nikki Lund is opening up what it was like writing music with ex-boyfriend — and Bon Jovi guitarist — Richie Sambora as her newest single, ‘U & I,’ is released!

Singer and fashion designer Nikki Lund, has nothing but praise when it comes to her ex-boyfriend, Richie Sambora, 61, who she’s collaborated with on her own music. “It’s awesome because he has had such a success over the years that having a mentor like that, it’s really amazing,” Nikki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Jan. 25 from her LA home. “You’re learning from the best. It’s incredible. It really is.”

The former couple had their ups and downs over the five years they spent together. But the hard days are behind them, as Richie has offered nothing but kindness towards his former flame. “He’s super supportive,” Nikki added. “Richie has continued to be super supportive of me throughout [my career].”

Released on Jan. 8, Nikki’s latest single, “U & I,” which was also written alongside Lauren Christy, has received a ton of positive feedback. “The response has been really, really great,” Nikki shared. “People are loving the video, loving the song. It’s refreshing for these times. It’s really uplifting and I’ve been getting a really positive response.”

Fans have been speculating that the song is even about Richie, which is something that Nikki is well aware of — and not denying. “There’s only been a handful of men that I really loved in my life,” Nikki teased. “Richie was one of them, so I’m sure there’s a little bit of him sprinkled in there somewhere.”

In addition to this new release from the former couple, Nikki is quick to mention there’s to come. “This is not our first song,” Nikki said. “We have a whole record that hasn’t been released.”

And that’s not all! Nikki is busy working on her stunning fashion line, The Nikki Lund Collection. From working with Miley Cyrus to Blake Shelton, Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian, it’s clear that there’s no stopping her success. “One of the first things I was asked to design for [Britney] was a bodysuit that’s nude with rhinestones on it,” Nikki shared. “She’s amazing. I just love her. She’s a legend. I loved working with her. I actually did matching jackets for Blake and Gwen [Stefani] and I was told that she loved it. He’s been wearing my clothes for years. He’s a big guy so I think the fit and just a little bit of detail that I put. He doesn’t like gloss or shine or shimmer whatsoever. We use a lot of manly materials and he loves that.”