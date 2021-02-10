‘Chicago Fire’ Stars Break Down Stella & Severide’s ‘Issues’: Stella Starts ‘Questioning’

Severide and Kidd are in the midst of another roadblock. In honor of One Chicago Day, HL spoke with Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo about Stellaride’s current complications in our episode preview.

It’s not Chicago Fire without a little bit of drama. The space between Severide and Kidd continues to widen as Severide gives Kidd space. It has nothing to do with his feelings for her. Severide heard about people talking about how Stella sleeping with him helped her climb the CFD ladder. In an effort to try and help her, Severide has been distancing himself from Kidd. But he didn’t tell her that so now she thinks something is wrong.

HollywoodLife chatted with Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney during a #OneChicago press junket about the current state of Stellaride. “We’ve been here before as a couple,” Miranda noted. “And Stella, in particular, I think in relationships a lot of times we as people can get triggered and think that maybe something’s happening that was traumatic that happened in the past, even though that’s not really what’s happening. Communication is a big thing for her. She was married to an addict, and he emotionally abandoned her. She grew up without her parents. Abandonment is a big thing, and Kelly has had his issues with communication and just completely withdrawing. He doesn’t realize how terrifying that is for her. She has completely invested everything into this relationship, totally let herself fall in a way that she really hasn’t ever before. So when he starts to pull back in the moment that she needs him the most, and he has said ‘I’m gonna be there for you.’ It just freaks her out, and she really starts questioning her entire reality. She’s like, oh, my God, maybe everything that I thought was real and was going on, maybe I actually did it again. Maybe I attracted the same type of dude, and he’s just going to emotionally withdraw. She can’t handle that, even though that’s not what’s going on at all.”

What it all boils down to for Severide and Kidd is communication. “I think there are no ulterior motives on his end or her end,” Taylor said. “It’s just a history of experience. So even by trying to do the right thing, sometimes it’s the wrong thing. If you really break it down, it’s just a matter of communicating because you let something go it kind of festers and creates something that didn’t exist. It creates a problem that is unnecessary.”

Taylor acknowledged that Severide is a “work in progress” when it comes to his relationship. “Stella’s going through a lot, and she has a lot on her plate. He’s doing his best to support her even if he doesn’t know that he’s not. Everything’s coming from a good place, so the hope is they work things out before it creates too much of a diversion to keep them from moving forward,” he teased.

The synopsis for the Feb. 10 episode reads: “Gallo makes a split-second decision during a dangerous fire rescue leaving Casey steaming that his direct orders were not obeyed. Kidd feels a strain in her relationship with Severide. Brett and Mackey find themselves searching for answers following a series of suspicious calls.” Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.