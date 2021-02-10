Tina Knowles Shares Throwback Video Of Beyoncé, Solange & Kelly Rowland Singing ‘Lovefool’

Tina Knowles gushed over how ‘young and silly’ her daughters Beyoncé and Solange were, including Kelly Rowland, in this throwback video of the trio belting out to a ’90s hit from The Cardigans.

Tina Knowles was feeling nostalgic, because Beyoncé and Solange‘s mom shared a throwback video of her daughters dancing and singing with Kelly Rowland on Feb. 9. The iconic trio, who appeared to be in their 20’s when the video was taken, dropped their normally serious stage presence while belting out — in between giggles — to a ’90s hit, The Cardigans‘ “Lovefool.” It wasn’t a distant memory for Tina, though.

“I remember this day like it was yesterday everyone had come home for the Thanksgiving holiday,” the proud mom gushed in the caption. She added, “They were so young and silly.” Beyoncé and Solange’s cousin Angie Beyincé, who co-wrote a few of Bey’s songs, even hopped into the comments section to reveal that she was the “camera” woman who captured the precious moment. “I should have peeped my head around the lens,” Angie teased.

Fans loved seeing the throwback footage of some of the world’s biggest superstars letting loose and having a casual girls’ night in the kitchen. “And that glass of wine in the back explains it all! [laughing emoji] Too cute!!,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “@beyonce was TikToking before y’all.” One fan also pointed out how younger Beyoncé looked “just like” her nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Seeing Bey and Kelly dance and sing together also reminds us of the days they did that all the time as bandmates in Destiny’s Child. The iconic duo, along with former members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett, hit the music scene in 1998 and were joined by Michelle Williams after LaTavia and LeToya quit in 2000.

Although the group disbanded in 2006, they have remained close. In fact, Beyoncé and Michelle were the first two people who Kelly called after learning very important news this past year. “The ladies [Beyoncé and Michelle] were the first two that I called when I got pregnant,” Kelly EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife while chatting about her surprise second pregnancy in Dec. 2020.