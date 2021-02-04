Watch

Jamie Lynn Spears Rocks Sexy Bikinis & Admits She ‘Can’t Wait For Summertime’ — Pics

Jamie Lynn Spears
AP
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Bella Thorne shows off her enviable figure in a bikini as she relaxes at a hotel pool in Mexico. The star, 23, was pictured hanging out with her boyfriend Mascolo at Hotel O'Tulum in Tulm, Mexico. 09 Jan 2021 Pictured: Bella thorne. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725456_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
**USA ONLY** Saint-Barthelemy, France - Salma Hayek and husband French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault along with Valentina Paloma Pinault and their good friend French producer Thomas Langmann enjoy water slide and jet skiing while on vacation onboard a luxury yacht in Saint-Barthelemy, French West Indies, on December 26, 2014. AKM-GSI December 26, 2014 **USA ONLY** To License These Photos, Please Contact : Steve Ginsburg (310) 505-8447 (323) 423-9397 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com or Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com ginsburgspalyinc@gmail.com
Sardinia, ITALY - Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid throw on their bikinis and have some lunch while relaxing on a yacht in Sardinia. Hailey rocked a leopard print bikini while Bella sported a orange bikini.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinBACKGRID USA 23 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: CIAOPIX / FREZZA LAFATA / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Just like her big sister Britney, Jamie Lynn Spears can totally crush it in a bikini with her fit body. She modeled some sexy two-pieces in a new video where she longed for ‘summertime.’

Jamie Lynn Spears is giving her pop princess big sister Britney Spears  a run for her money as a bikini queen. The 29-year-old showed off her killer figure while modeling several two-piece swimsuits in a Feb. 4 Instagram video. Jamie Lynn wore a black “Evonne” triangle bikini top by Australian swimwear company Kotomi, which sells for $49 at the brand’s site. JL wore their “Fleur” sarong in sheer black that barely covered up her bikini bottom, but it gave the look such a poolside flair with it’s chic side hip tie.

Jamie Lynn then modeled a second sexy bikini from the sustainable fashion label. She looked so beach ready in their zebra print $55 “Tamson” top and a matching string bikini bottom. Again she added a matching sarong, but let the string over her hips show. It was obvious the swimsuits made the mother of two feel like a million bucks, as she confidently rocked various poses in the swimwear throughout the IG video.

JL even wetted down her shoulder-length blonde locks for several of the photos, so that she looked like she had just emerged from the water. “Loving my new suits from @kotomi_swim. can’t wait for summertime,” she wrote in the caption. Fortunately for her fans, they didn’t have to wait for the warm season to arrive to see Jamie Lynn at her bikini best.

The former Nickelodeon star‘s followers loved the post, with user @x3amberlynn telling JL, “You’re such a doll!! Perfect fits,” while @chrismasseytmb wrote, “Ummmmmm killing it Jamie” with plenty of fire emojis. Fan @zoey101_reboot gushed, “Not trying to make you feel uncomfortable in any way but damn girl your body is bangin. I haven’t seen you in ‘revealing’ clothing in awhile and forget how great you look!”

Just one day prior on Feb. 3, Jamie showed how she keeps her bikini body looking so fit.  She shared an IG video of a trip to the gym where she did a ton of jump rope work and stretches. “HEALTH IS WEALTH,” JL wrote in the caption. With her toned and tight figure, no wonder she was excited to show off her bikini bod.