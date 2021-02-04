Jamie Lynn Spears Rocks Sexy Bikinis & Admits She ‘Can’t Wait For Summertime’ — Pics

Just like her big sister Britney, Jamie Lynn Spears can totally crush it in a bikini with her fit body. She modeled some sexy two-pieces in a new video where she longed for ‘summertime.’

Jamie Lynn Spears is giving her pop princess big sister Britney Spears a run for her money as a bikini queen. The 29-year-old showed off her killer figure while modeling several two-piece swimsuits in a Feb. 4 Instagram video. Jamie Lynn wore a black “Evonne” triangle bikini top by Australian swimwear company Kotomi, which sells for $49 at the brand’s site. JL wore their “Fleur” sarong in sheer black that barely covered up her bikini bottom, but it gave the look such a poolside flair with it’s chic side hip tie.

Jamie Lynn then modeled a second sexy bikini from the sustainable fashion label. She looked so beach ready in their zebra print $55 “Tamson” top and a matching string bikini bottom. Again she added a matching sarong, but let the string over her hips show. It was obvious the swimsuits made the mother of two feel like a million bucks, as she confidently rocked various poses in the swimwear throughout the IG video.

JL even wetted down her shoulder-length blonde locks for several of the photos, so that she looked like she had just emerged from the water. “Loving my new suits from @kotomi_swim. can’t wait for summertime,” she wrote in the caption. Fortunately for her fans, they didn’t have to wait for the warm season to arrive to see Jamie Lynn at her bikini best.

The former Nickelodeon star‘s followers loved the post, with user @x3amberlynn telling JL, “You’re such a doll!! Perfect fits,” while @chrismasseytmb wrote, “Ummmmmm killing it Jamie” with plenty of fire emojis. Fan @zoey101_reboot gushed, “Not trying to make you feel uncomfortable in any way but damn girl your body is bangin. I haven’t seen you in ‘revealing’ clothing in awhile and forget how great you look!”

Just one day prior on Feb. 3, Jamie showed how she keeps her bikini body looking so fit. She shared an IG video of a trip to the gym where she did a ton of jump rope work and stretches. “HEALTH IS WEALTH,” JL wrote in the caption. With her toned and tight figure, no wonder she was excited to show off her bikini bod.