Exclusive

Why Wendy Williams Wanted Total ‘Control’ While Producing New Biopic: ‘She Has No Regrets’

Wendy Williams
MEGA
Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Wendy Williams wears a full-length Leopard Print dress as she left dinner at 'Catch' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. Pictured: Wendy WIlliams Ref: SPL5123220 191019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams celebrates at Mr Chow restaurant after getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Beverly Hills. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Wendy Williams. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529742_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Wendy Williams wows in white and black while out in a sheer dress. Wendy looks great as she is seen making her way down the street. Pictured: Wendy Williams BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
, and

Wendy Williams was ‘informed with everything happening with the documentary and movie’ about her life, which premiered this weekend, and had ‘a big part in the storyline.’

Wendy Williams, 56, gave her fans an inside look at her life and its ups and downs in the Lifetime film, Wendy Williams: The Movie and the documentary, What a Mess!, which both premiered on Jan. 30, and now we’re finding out she had a lot to do with the making of them. The talk show host served as an executive producer on the features and felt it was important to give viewers the correct adaptation of her story, especially since she hadn’t spoken out in detail about her personal life in a while.

“Wendy was down the whole time and informed with everything happening with the documentary and the movie,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She had a big, big part in the story line and what was told and shared. She’s been struggling hard for two years with everything — the house, the divorce, there’s just been so much going on.”

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams poses at a previous event. (MEGA)

“She’s grateful for the financial opportunity this project has brought her and she has no regrets about anything that has been revealed and she’d do it all over again,” the source continued. “She’s doing her best to keep her head up and she’s in a much better place than she was two years ago.”

Wendy’s film and documentary showcase the struggles she went through with her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter, who she shares son Kevin Hunter Jr., 20, with, when he allegedly cheated on her. The outspoken star filed for divorce from him in Apr. 2019 and it was finalized in Jan. 2020.

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams was heavily involved in her new ‘Lifetime’ biopic and documentary. (MEGA)
“It was important to Wendy that she serve as executive producer on the movie and documentary so that she could have control over telling her story,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared with us. “She’s been focused on the divorce and getting her show back in the studio and adjusting to the single life. So, when Lifetime reached out about this project, Wendy knew it was the perfect opportunity to update her fans on where things stood in her life since she hadn’t put anything out there since the early 2000s.”
“It would be great a financial opportunity, but now that she was her own boss, she was able to make her own decisions about her career,” the insider went on. “Wendy is also working on a multi-project deal with Lifetime, so it’s not just this movie and documentary but she has several things in the works. She has a lot to look forward to and she’s incredibly grateful for all the support she’s received with the release of these Lifetime shows.”