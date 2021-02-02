Drake Reveals Buff Muscles In Workout Tank Top While Hitting The Gym

Drake is on the mend after a recent knee surgery and he’s looking good! The rapper showed off his fit physique during a late-night gym session on February 1, where he bared his tattooed arms in a Nike tank!

Drake is already looking summertime fine and it’s still winter! The Grammy-winning rapper, 34, flexed his muscles for the ‘Gram in a new photo he shared to Instagram Stories on Monday night. His latest gym snap shows him sitting down on a piece of fitness equipment with his tattooed arms on full display. Let’s cut to the chase – the self-dubbed “certified lover boy” is looking fine!

Drake sported head-to-toe Nike during his Monday night workout, including a pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” sneakers. Just last month, the rapper dropped his “Certified Lover Boy” collection with the apparel giant, which features a number of t-shirts, jackets and other heart-themed threads.

Certified Lover Boy is the name of Drake’s forthcoming album, which was set for release in January, but was postponed due to the rapper’s recovery after knee surgery in late 2020. Drake announced the news, via instagram Stories, in mid-January when fans started asking when he would release the anticipated album.

#Drake shared some photos of him working out in his home gym… pic.twitter.com/Jh7lNRPIcB — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 13, 2021

Drake’s been documenting his rehab process after he underwent surgery last fall. While it’s unclear exactly why, when and where the rapper had a medical procedure done, he did share a few photos when he arrived home to rest. On November 10, Drake took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of himself in bed. “Hold my head high with two dry eyes,” he wrote alongside the photo, which showed a wheelchair, crutches and a walker at his bedside. On November 23, the hitmaker shared a smiling snap of himself using crutches.

Looks like Drake has had a knee injury. Wish him a speedy recovery 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WMLebCVUvY — Did WITH CHILD Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) October 31, 2020

More recently, Drizzy’s shared social media posts that indicate he’s walking independently and feeling good. In the aforementioned announcement about pushing back his Certified Lover Boy album, he shared, “I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to my recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but ‘CLB,’ won’t be dropping in January,” Drake wrote on Instagram Stories at the time, noting that CLB will drop sometime in 2021.