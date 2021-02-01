Dustin Diamond Dead: ‘Saved By The Bell’ Star, 44, Dies After Battling Stage IV Cancer

Just weeks after confirming his stage IV cancer diagnosis, Dustin Diamond died on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. He was just 44 years old.

Dustin Diamond is dead, his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife on Feb. 1. The Saved By The Bell Star, who was just 44 years old, was battling stage IV cancer and his health drastically declined over the last week, according to the rep. “We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma [lung cancer],” the statement said. “He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

This sad news comes two and a half weeks after Dustin first confirmed the news that he had stage IV lung cancer. He underwent his first round of chemotherapy, but sadly could not fight the vicious disease. Dustin first got his diagnosis at the beginning of January after a mystery hospitalization. He was rushed to the emergency room after feeling pain throughout his entire body, which turned out to be the cancer.

Dustin’s rep’s statement reminisced on his career, as well. The actor, of course, was best known for playing Screech on Saved By The Bell. He portrayed the beloved character for 13 years, and also starred in various reality television shows including Celebrity Fit Club, The Weakest Link, Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Boxing 2. His movie cameos include appearances in films like Made, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, and American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love. He also had an episode.

The statement continued, “We have been working alongside Dustin over the last 21 years. It goes without saying that our relationship cannot be categorized exclusively as business. He has become a larger part of our everyday life: A part of our family and friend circle. We are aware that Dustin is not considered reputable by most. He’s had a history of mishaps, of unfortunate events. We want to the public to understand that he was not intentionally malevolent. He — much like the rest of those who act out and behave poorly — had undergone a great deal of turmoil and heartache. His actions, though rebukeable, stemmed from loss and the lack of knowledge on how to process that pain properly. In actuality, Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other people’s emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too — a strength and a flaw, all in one.”

To conclude the message, the rep added, “Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored. We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did. We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.“