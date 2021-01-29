‘WandaVision’ Recap: Monica Rambeau’s Personal Tragedy Revealed & Darcy Returns

A tragic aspect of Monica Rambeau’s past is revealed in episode 4 of ‘WandaVision.’ Plus, Darcy comes onto the scene and starts to piece together what’s really going on with Wanda and Vision.

The fourth episode of WandaVision begins in the direct aftermath of The Blip. Monica Rambeau finds herself in the hospital amidst utter chaos. She looks for her mother, Maria Rambeau. She finds a doctor who has to break some tragic news to her: Maria Rambeau is dead. She didn’t die in the surgery she was in when Monica disappeared. No, Maria survived the Decimation. Her cancer returned two years later and she passed away while Monica was gone.

After she returns, Monica heads back to S.W.O.R.D. headquarters. Her mother, who helped found S.W.O.R.D., is remembered with a plaque. Monica meets up with the S.W.O.R.D. director, who feels awkward that he got the job and not her. Monica’s just ready to get back into space after all that’s happened. But Monica’s been grounded, per her mother’s protocols that she put in place before her death.

Apparently, the FBI is up in arms over a missing person in New Jersey. Monica travels to Westview and meets up with Jimmy Woo. This missing person is in witness protection. Jimmy explains that when they reached out to this person’s associates, no one’s even heard of him. To make matters weirder, there is no such town as Westview. It doesn’t exist.

Monica takes a drone helicopter and sends it into Westview. After a brief moment, the helicopter disappears. Monica walks up and touches upon an energy field. She sticks her hand in the energy field and gets sucked in right in front of Jimmy.

A day later, Darcy Lewis arrives to help figure everything out. There’s now a response base outside Westview. Right away, she notices there’s a colossal amount of CMBR (cosmic microwave background radiation) and begins to see glimpses of Wanda’s sitcom. She needs an old TV and STAT. S.W.O.R.D. sends in someone in a hazmat suit through the sewers to try and get into Westview so they can get intel on Monica. This is the same guy who looked like the beekeeper in episode 2.

Darcy watches Wanda and Vision’s sitcom. She wonders how this is even possible since Vision is dead. Jimmy and his team begin to try and identify the other people of Westview. Everyone but Agnes has a real identity. Dottie isn’t on the board — yet. Darcy is the one who initiates the reach-out to Wanda via the radio. They can see Wanda hearing Jimmy’s voice for a brief second, but when they wait for the rest of the situation to play out, it’s like it never happened.

While watching the 1970s sitcom play out, Jimmy notices that Monica mentioned Ultron. Suddenly, the sitcom cuts to the happy ending. Darcy realizes that someone is censoring the broadcast. Darcy and Jimmy overhear commotion and leave. The confrontation between Wanda and Monica plays out after Wanda gives birth. Wanda uses her powers to thrust Monica out of her perfect sitcom, and then she pieces her life back together just in time for Vision to arrive home.

You can see the look on Wanda’s face. She knows none of this is real. She’s just trying to hold onto some semblance of happiness. When Wanda turns to look at Vision, a dead version of him appears. His head is completely void of the mind stone, and the visual completely startles Wanda. After a brief moment, Vision is back to Wanda’s perfect version of Vision. Vision tells his beloved that they can go “wherever we want.” A noticeably more emotional Wanda says, with tears in her eyes, “No, we can’t. This is our home.” She then proceeds to say that she has everything under control. There’s a moment when Vision realizes something is off, too. When Monica comes to after being thrown out of Westview, she says, “It’s Wanda. It’s all Wanda.”