Royalty Brown, 6, Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant In Full Lakers Gear For ‘Mamba Day’ At School — Pic

Chris Brown’s mini-me daughter Royalty has paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant by wearing a Lakers jersey, cap and shoes on the anniversary of his passing.

Chris Brown‘s adorable daughter Royalty Brown is celebrating the life of the late Kobe Bryant. The six-year-old’s grandmother Joyce Hawkins took to Instagram on January 28 to share a snap of the youngster in full LA Lakers getup for Mamba Day at her school. “ITS MAMBA DAY AT SCHOOL TODAY!!! WE CELEBRATE THEIR LIVES!!” she captioned the pic, which saw Royalty posing in front of a red sports car.

She rocked a number 24 jersey, worn over a white hoodie with matching white sweatpants. She also swept her brunette tresses back into a low ponytail and wore a purple cap and yellow Nike sneakers with a purple tick. Her mom Nia Guzman commented, “You learning them camera skills mama,” while one fan wrote, “Awww too sweet!!” The post comes two days after the anniversary of Kobe, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant‘s passing in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant, 38, opened up earlier this month about the immeasurable loss she and her family suffered. “Let me be real — grief is a messed up cluster of emotions,” she began. “One day, you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive. I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason.”

Vanessa also shared a moving letter she received from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey Callaghan. “Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you),” she began. “Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig … I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!”