Lizzo Stuns In A Fiery Crop Top & Thong For Hot New Video: ‘Can’t Wait To Archive This’ — Watch

Fans begged Lizzo not to ‘archive’ a sultry video of the pop star posing in a black thong and a checker print crop top streaked with flames.

Lizzo looked fire in a fiery print crop top in her latest Instagram post! In the video, the 32-year-old pop star showed off her derriere while rocking a cheeky thong with the fun top, which also featured a black and white checker print. The “Good as Hell” singer wasn’t sure if she should keep the sexy clip on her Instagram page, however; she wrote in the caption, “I can’t wait to archive this lmaoooo.”

Lizzo’s fans disagreed! “NO DONT ARCHIVE IT,” one fan wrote with crying and heart emojis, while another fan commented, “DON’T ARCHIVE THIS GIRL OMG.” Others gushed over the hot video with comments like “Gorgeousssss” and “Lizzo so fine.” Even Tamar Braxton chimed in and left a pair of hearts and flexing emojis.

Lizzo has been social distancing responsibly throughout the pandemic, which has called for a lot more selfie photo and video shoots! The Grammy-winning artist looked just as sensational while posing in a snakeskin print swimsuit for a backyard photo shoot, which even had celebrities like Sza freaking out. She has also used her Instagram platform — which is currently being followed by 9.7 million accounts — for important causes. Lizzo dressed up as “Auntie Sam” and twerked in this video to encourage fans to register to vote in Oct. 2020.

While Lizzo looks like she’s always having fun on social media, the pop icon admitted that “it felt impossible to get anything right” in a candid Instagram post on Jan. 25. Lizzo wanted to change this around going into 2021. “This year I gotta pick myself up from a new low. I know I’m not alone,” she continued in the post above, which showed the songstress rocking a nude crop top with olive sweats.

She then revealed what has helped her make this desired change, writing, “But damn it can feel that way. Journaling + meditation + a gallon of water a day + sweat has made possible something I can wrap my head around. Here’s your sign to love on yourself today.” Lizzo also underwent a juice cleanse right before the new year, and defended her decision to detox her body amid criticism.