Lizzo Looks Sensational In A Snakeskin Swimsuit In New Backyard Photoshoot: See Pics

Lizzo looked gorgeous in new photos of herself rocking a plunging, snakeskin-print swimsuit. The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer has been wowing her 9.7 million followers with multiple beachwear posts to celebrate 2021!

Lizzo, 32, blessed Instagram with her latest swimsuit photo shoot on Jan. 17! The “Truth Hurts” singer posed in a one-piece swimsuit featuring a sexy snakeskin print and plunging cut, which she complemented with a jade stone necklace. Lizzo snapped multiple photos in the pool of her backyard and cheekily captioned the post, “I swear there’s more a–… just scroll.”

Lizzo’s fans raved over the gorgeous photos — including Sza! “In the car,” the icon commented, and model La’Shaunae Steward also joined the conversation to gush, “lord have mercy im about to bust.” Many of Lizzo’s 9.7 million Instagram followers chimed in to leave just as affectionate comments, like “GOD IS A WOMAN” and “Yessss. U give meee lifeeeee.”

Such compliments aren’t new to Lizzo, however! The Grammy-winning artist has been celebrating the start of 2021 with multiple stunning bikini posts, including videos: one showed Lizzo rocking a cutout black swimsuit while serenading the camera with a wine glass in hand, and another video showed the pop star posing in a furry multi-color bikini set.

In one bikini post, Lizzo even teased that she “facetuned” her “nipple out” and “hid it somewhere” in the photo below. Lizzo’s caption game is just as amazing as the photos themselves.

Right before the new year, Lizzo faced criticism after promoting a 10-day detox “juice cleanse.” She stood up for her decision to do the cleanse, though, and clapped back at her critics in an Instagram post: “I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive. To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself. I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way. Remember, despite anything anyone says or does. DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY.”