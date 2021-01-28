Chrissy Teigen Rocks Sexy Shirt Dress & Blazer While Posing With Her ‘Best Friend’ & Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen looked positively flawless in her shirt dress, blazer, and mustard yellow boots! The foodie, mom, and model was joined by her adorable daughter, Luna, for an impromptu photo shoot. See the pics!

These two were model-ready for their closeups — sort of! Chrissy Teigen looked absolutely gorgeous in a series of photos she shared to her Instagram account on January 28. In the carousel post, the model and foodie, 35, fashioned a white, button-down shirt dress with a gray blazer over top. She also tossed her hair up into a messy bun that looked gorgeous on the star, with wisps of her hair framing her face.

Along with the epic business casual look, Chrissy also fashioned a pair of mustard yellow boots just a few inches below her knees. Chrissy looked absolutely stunning, and she was joined by her favorite co-model for the series of three images — her four-year-old daughter Luna! The youngster looked so sweet in an equally fashionable outfit, wearing a black twofer dress with little matching boots.

Luna was a tad camera shy for the photos, and clung to her mom’s leg for support. She even shielded her face from the camera’s sight! But her adoring mom totally had her back. “She’s my best friend,” Chrissy captioned the images. One fan summed it up best in the comment section: “aw y’all are twins for sure!” We can’t help but agree!

Chrissy and Luna have seriously had some of the cutest mother-daughter moments ever. The pair have had mini photo shoots where they wore matching outfits, and Chrissy has even captured a few major (fashion) milestones. In the image above, the Cravings author showed off her equestrian look right next to Luna, who looked like a little cowgirl! “First ride AND first jeans for Luna. she had an epic jean meltdown, really beautiful acting 10/10,” she captioned the January 17 snap.

Fans absolutely adore seeing these precious snapshots from Chrissy’s life. She’s never held back when it comes to showing some of the more intimate aspects of her and husband John Legend‘s life together. The parents are truly one of a kind, and their kiddos, including two-year-old son Miles, are just the cutest!