Selena Gomez Stuns In A Nude Top & High-Waisted Jeans While Shopping At Louis Vuitton — See Pics

Selena Gomez wore a sheer nude top, which she later layered under a $6,000 Louis Vuitton coat, to make a pit stop at the designer’s store in Manhattan. The actress is in the Big Apple for a new sitcom.

Selena Gomez, 28, treated herself to a shopping trip at a Louis Vuitton store in Manhattan on Jan. 25. The Disney Channel alum kept her outfit simple yet chic for the fun excursion — a sheer nude top, tucked into high-waisted, light wash jeans — which she coordinated with a nude-tone face mask. The actress and singer is a fan of the luxury brand, because she was also filmed strolling out and about in Louis Vuitton’s $6,000 monogram trench coat that very same night: you can see the photos and video, here.

Selena Gomez poses in a nude top similar to the one she wore to Louis Vuitton in an ad for Puma’s Cali Remix sneakers. (Photo Credit: Puma/MEGA)

Selena settled into a $4.9 million Encino home in the summer of 2020, but she has been staying in NYC to film a new Hulu sitcom called Only Murders In The Building. The series also stars comedic icons Steve Martin and Martin Short, whom Selena is co-executive producing the series with.

Only Murders In The Building follows “three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves caught up in one,” according to the show’s IMDb page. Selena has already been filming the series for quite some time; at the beginning of Dec. 2020, she was photographed on set in the middle of a nature path in New York, wearing a fuzzy white sweatsuit set. During that same month, Selena was spotted in a stylish winter ensemble while filming on the streets of Manhattan — you can see that photo below!

Selena Gomez is seen here on the set of Only Murders In The Building in a furry orange coat and beige tartan trousers while rocking headphones in New York City on Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

After making a name for herself as a teen star in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena has primarily focused on her music career. While she has starred in notable movies throughout the past decade — like Spring Breakers, The Fundamentals of Caring and Hotel Transylvania — she is now looking to “make a turn in her career and do some more serious roles and roles that are very important for her to share to her fans,” which a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Nov. 2020.

Selena has already made this shift in her career, too, by accepting a leading role in In The Shadow of the Mountain. The actress is portraying Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in the film, who was the first woman part of the LGBTQ community to climb the Seven Summits.