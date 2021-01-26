Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, Hilariously Shuns Her As She Tries To Steal A Hug – Watch

Gabrielle Union took on the ‘Cuddle Challenge,’ which requires parents to reverse the roles and surprise their little ones with a cuddle session. The actress’s daughter, Kaavia, was not too pleased.

Gabrielle Union tried out the Cuddle Challenge on her two-year-old daughter Kaavia, and the results weren’t quite what the L.A.’s Finest star expected. The social media challenge calls for parents to film themselves surprising their kid with a cuddle session, either by hugging them or laying in the child’s lap. Usually, the child is delighted by their parent’s sudden affection…but not Kaavia.

In a video posted to Kaavia’s Instagram account on Jan. 26, the mom-daughter duo were in the middle of watching Moana when Gabrielle, 48, decided to go in for a hug. “No!,” Kaavia exclaimed, and freed herself from her mother’s embrace. The rejection sent fans laughing into the comments section.

“Kaav said… YOU IN MY PERSONAL SPACE!!!!!,” actress Ini Dima-Okojie commented, while writer and host Danielle Young commented, “It’s the constant independence for meeee.” The video even made Kaavia’s dad and Gabrielle’s husband Dwyane Wade laugh, which he made known by leaving a string of laughing emojis (the same reaction that La La Anthony had).

In Kaavia’s voice, either Gabrielle or Dwyane captioned the hilarious video, “Old girl tried that #CuddleChallenge mess on me and well, it didn’t work out so well for her.” Gabrielle added “#ShadyBaby,” and it hasn’t been her first time using the hashtag (the Bring It On alum used the same hashtag to caption this adorable video of Kaavia eating toast).

Kaavia was not in the mood to share hugs OR her food! In another clip filmed during the same mom-daughter hangout session, Gabrielle informed her daughter that Bitsy’s Kids Snacks are “made for sharing.” Kaavia didn’t hesitate to let her mom know that she disagreed, and gave her mom what fans called the “look” when Gabrielle (unsuccessfully) tried to steal a bite of her daughter’s cookie, as you can watch in the video above.

Gabrielle had a hard time getting Kaavia to reciprocate some affection in these adorable clips, but at least Dwyane made his feelings very known for his wife on his 39th birthday. The birthday boy stripped to his birthday suit while posing behind Gabrielle in this Instagram post on Jan. 18! Like Kaavia, though, Dwyane’s kids weren’t too pleased about this surprise.