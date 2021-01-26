Amber Portwood & Maci Bookout React After Catelynn Lowell Says They Ignored Her Miscarriage News

Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout set the record straight in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife after their ‘Teen Mom OG’ co-star, Catelynn Lowell, claimed that only Cheyenne Floyd reached out in the wake of her miscarriage.

Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout made one thing clear: they would never leave Catelynn Lowell to grieve alone. After Catelynn claimed that Cheyenne Floyd was the only Teen Mom OG cast member to reach out after Catelynn lost her baby in a miscarriage, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY spoke with Amber and Maci to hear their thoughts ahead of their show’s season premiere on Jan. 26. Amber chimed in first, and said she did in fact contact Catelynn after her co-star and Tyler Baltierra revealed the tragic news about the miscarriage in Dec. 2020.

“I talked to Catelynn a couple of days ago — we texted — and I said, ‘Hey, you know, we did talk about this personally on the phone’. And this was a couple of months ago when she told me [the news], and I guess she forgot that she had told me [by the time she revealed it publicly],” Amber, 30, revealed. The “I talked toa couple of days ago — we texted — and I said, ‘Hey, you know, we did talk about this personally on the phone’. And this was a couple of months ago when she told me [the news], and I guess she forgot that she had told me [by the time she revealed it publicly],” Amber, 30, revealed. The Teen Mom OG star added, “So if you guys want to ask her [to confirm], go ahead and ask her, and she can tell you because I did know [and I did reach out to her]. She did tell me.” Later in the interview, Amber also said, “But I wanted her to remember we talked. I told her she must have forgotten and she said, ‘I’m so sorry. Yeah, I do remember’.”

However, Amber made it clear that the loss was not about her. “And of course, I absolutely felt horrible for her. It’s just such a terrible thing to go through. And I was hurt that she said what she said — but it’s not really about me in that sense,” she continued. However, Amber couldn’t deny her hurt feelings, as she previously mentioned; later in the interview, Amber added, “But yes, we talked about it [before that came out]. And that kind of hurt me to be honest.”

However, Amber insisted that “there’s no animosity” between her and Catelynn, and that they “love each other.” She added, “We are all stuck together like glue — this is 12 years now. Don’t get it twisted.” During the interview, Amber also pointed out that they “don’t look each other up on social media,” and that “it’s not something that [they] do.” Therefore, Amber did not see the news story about the miscarriage.

This is also what happened to Maci. “Just to double what Amber said. Honestly, I don’t look at social media or, like, read any of the press about us,” the longtime MTV star told HollywoodLife. Maci continued, “So to be honest with you, I had absolutely no idea that it happened, and honestly, if I had known like Amber, I obviously would have reached out to her about it, supported her and been there for her. I felt terrible hearing about it, and then realizing it happened and I couldn’t be there to support her or talk to her after it happened.”

Catelynn had claimed that Amber and Maci, including their co-star Mackenzie McKee , were radio silent about her miscarriage in an interview that was published four days before the Teen Mom OG season premiere. “Cheyenne is the only one that ever reached out to me. She was like, ‘I’m so sorry. How are you doing? I’m here to talk,’ and we would message back and forth,” Catelynn told Us Weekly . “For her just to ask, ‘Are you OK?’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ … I just let her know how important that was to me that she really reached out just to see how I was doing.”

Catelynn then admitted that it did “bug” her that her co-stars didn’t allegedly send their condolences, and added, “I feel like I reach out to them a lot when they’re going through things. I try to be there, but I also have to have that mindset that everybody is not going to do what I would do.”

Catelynn revealed that she discovered she had sadly suffered a miscarriage this past Thanksgiving. “On Thanksgiving 2020 I started bleeding. No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited… all of that came crashing down. We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions,” Catelynn told Champion Daily . She added, “I can tell that the mental health work I’ve done has had a huge impact because I wasn’t overcome by anxiety but I was just sad. It was super early but like I said before it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window.”

Tune into the Teen Mom OG season premiere at 8/7 Central p.m. on MTV!