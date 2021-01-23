TI & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress, 4, Is So Cute Crying In Lost TikTok Video — Watch

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback video of her ‘lil actress’ Heiress crying ‘real tears’.

Heiress Harris, 4, showed off her crying ability in an old video her mom found and posted to social media. The daughter of Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 45, and T.I., 40, was scrunching up her face and looked distressed over something that wasn’t clear as she cleaned off what appeared to be the phone in the TikTok clip, which Tiny posted on Jan. 23. The doting parent seemed to confirm her baby girl’s mood wasn’t over anything serious, in the lighthearted caption for the post, and asked other mothers if their kids did the same thing.

“I’m going thru my pictures & of course I find tons of videos of @heiressdharris making tiktok videos but this one here took the cake!! My lil actress why does she have real tears⁉️ How many mothers have to deal with this⁉️🤯 @disney @nickelodeon COME GET HER‼️ Lol 👑💜,” the funny caption read.

Once the post was shared, it didn’t take long for Tiny’s followers to respond. “Heiress is a superb actress!!!! Yaaasss lil mama,” one follower wrote while another called her “so precious and a smart little girl.. The future 💜💜.” A third wrote, “she’s the cutest!!” and a fourth told Tiny the tot was “super super cute.”

This isn’t the first time Heiress has wowed social media users with her cute antics and memorable moments. On Dec. 12, Tiny posted a video of her mini-me reading with the help of Eddie Sanders, M.Ed., aka Mr. OSEA (OnSite Education Anywhere). The proud mother watched on as Mr. OSEA taught her how the “bossy E” changed the sound of some words and the little girl danced with joy while pronouncing certain similar words like “rak” versus “rake.”

Tiny revealed that the video was from a homeschooling session in the caption. “Ok Heiress‼️ If only I would’ve started with you when you first reached out @onsite_ed thank you…. I love it!,” she wrote alongside a crown and purple heart emoji as well as the hashtags, “#HomeschoolingwitHeiress #OnsiteEducation”.

It’s always incredible to see Heiress growing up in the posts her parents often share! We can’t wait to see more sweet pics and videos in the future!