Make way — Heiress Harris is the new TikTok queen! Tiny’s little girl just turned four, and they’re celebrating with a quarantine dance party.

Tip and Tiny Harris have a little star on their hands! Tiny reposted two sweet TikToks to Instagram that showed their darling daughter, Heiress Harris, dancing her heart out. And it’s clear she’s got the moves. The first video, which you can watch below, showed the toddler getting up close to the camera and clapping her hands to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage”, with backup from her cousin, Caitlin Jody. Tiny captioned the video, “It’s almost my Sunshine @heiressdharris birthday so I’ll be loading my page with my Blessing!! Quarantine 4th birthday celebration @caitlinjody_ been staying down wit us!! 👑💜🥰”.

They’re stuck at home in Atlanta during the COVID-19 quarantine, but Tiny and T.I. are clearly giving Heiress an incredible celebration with her family. The little dancing queen celebrated her fourth birthday on March 26, the day after they filmed their TikToks. Tiny continued the dance party with Heiress and Caitlin in another video, this time grooving to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign‘s “Something New”. They were joined by Tiny’s best friend, Shekinah Anderson, and it’s too precious.

Just look at Heiress’ little shimmy in her rainbow tutu! She’s jumping out and down, ecstatic, when Tiny comes into frame and does her moves. Tiny captioned the video (watch it below), “#QuarantineFamilyFun 👑💜🙌🏽.”

Tiny loves showing off her daughter’s big personality on social media. She posted the cutest video in February of Heiress telling everyone to “Freeze! Unfreeze!” while dancing at a party. She certainly knows how to command a room.