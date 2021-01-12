Tiny & T.I.’s Daughter, 4, Has The Most Hilarious Reaction To Zonnique Pullins’ New Baby

Tiny Harris filmed Heiress’s amusing reaction to Zonnique Pullins’ baby sleeping over, amid the Xscape singer’s daughter’s ‘first day on auntie duties.’

Heiress Harris, 4, was not too happy about her “first day on auntie duties,” which Tameka “Tiny” Harris pointed out in a hilarious video of her daughter. A little over three weeks after Heiress’s older sister Zonnique Pullins welcomed a baby, the newborn had a sleepover with Heiress and her grandparents (Tiny and T.I.). Heiress wasn’t pleased about the new sleeping arrangements that this family slumber party required.

Throughout the video, Heiress tried to convince her mom that it would be perfectly okay for her baby niece to sleep on the floor. “You want the baby to sleep right there?,” Tiny asked, surprised, as Heiress gestured to a portable crib on the floor. “The baby can sleep wherever she wants,” Heiress matter-of-factly said.

“Okay, that’s why she’s going to sleep in the bed with us,” Tiny informed her daughter, but the toddler made it clear to the Xscape singer that she wants to “sleep” in her “own spot” — which had apparently been taken over by her dad, T.I., according to Heiress.

At the end of the video — which was the funniest part to many of Tiny’s fans — Heiress walked over to a pile of baby supplies and said, “Well, she can sleep anywhere she wants. Like, she can sleep right here by her stuff.”

Tiny was laughing right along with the many fans who left crying and laughing emojis in her comments section. “She wanna put my Honey Bun on the floor..where ever! Just not in her spot!!,” Tiny teased in the video’s caption. Despite Heiress’s hesitancies towards her new family member, fans were convinced that the two girls will be “bffs” one day!

Zonnique Pullins shared this throwback photo with her little sister, Heiress Harris. (Courtesy of Instagram/@zonniquejailee)

Zonnique, 24, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy, 24, on Dec. 15. While Zonnique has not yet shared a photo of her baby’s face, she did tease that her daughter looks like her little sister, Heiress! So, hopefully Heiress will come around to her niece soon.

Zonnique also EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife on our podcast right before the birth, telling us about picking the baby’s name with her family, why she was “nervous,” and more!