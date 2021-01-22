Michelle Obama, Rihanna & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

The stars looked fabulous in their outfits this week at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration & other events & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities!

It was quite a special week considering the 2021 Presidential Inauguration took place in Washington D.C. on January 20. Michelle Obama looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the historical event while other celebs who couldn’t be there were out and about in other stylish looks. From Michelle to Rihanna, we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week.

Michelle Obama

The former first lady always makes a fashion statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at the 2021 Inauguration. Michelle looked absolutely stunning at the event when she rocked a custom Sergio Hudson look inspired by his FW20 collection featuring a long burgundy peacoat, a knit top, a thick leather belt with a giant gold circle clasp, and a pair of matching flowy high-waisted trousers. She topped her look off with a pair of Stuart Weitzman boots and a silk face mask.

Rihanna

Rihanna, 32, slayed in her outfit when she was out in LA on Jan. 19. She opted to wear a Bottega Veneta Leather Shirt with a Ysl Fw97 Vintage Fyr Coat, baggy ripped jeans, The Attico Amber White Slingback Pumps, and an R13 Baseball Hat.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, 25, has been embracing the athleisure trend lately and the supermodel showed off her long legs when she was out in LA on Jan. 20. She threw on a pair of skintight high-waisted brown leggings with a blue Kanye West Jesus is King Sweatshirt, her go-to UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boots in Chestnut, a black face mask, and a By Far Baby Amber Bag.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber, 19, showed off her fabulous figure when she was out in LA on Jan. 20 rocking a pair of skintight high-waisted cropped blue patterned trousers with a tiny gray cropped tank top. She accessorized her look with a pair of Vans Authentic Sneakers in White, Lexxola Damien Black-Blue Sunglasses, and a Celine Ava Bag in Tan.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk, 35, was out for a walk in NYC on Jan. 22 when she threw on a pair of tight yellow Live the Process Marl Flare Pants with the matching Live the Process Marl Cardigan, a long brown shearling coat, a Jennifer Meyer White Gold Channel Set Diamond Baguette Cross Necklace, and black boots.