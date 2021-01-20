Rosario Dawson & Cory Booker Are A Clone Couple As They Wear Matching Masks To Inauguration

Sen. Cory Booker and GF Rosario Dawson twinned at the Biden inaugural in matching blue face masks. We’ve got the photo of how the couple cloned while being sustainable for the big event.

There was no mistaking that New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker brought his actress-activist girlfriend Rosario Dawson as his plus one for Joe Biden‘s presidential inaugural on Jan. 20, 2021. The 51-year-old politician and the 41-year-old Sin City star twinned in matching blue face masks from her sustainable fashion brand Studio 189. The couple donned the African-made Blue Lola Hand-Batik Cotton Face Mask, which retails for $20, and looked so adorable together.

Cory shared a selfie of the pair at the U.S. Capitol while wearing the bright blue and black face coverings. He donned a grey wool coat with a bright blue tie, while Rosario matched in a blue coat with a blue patterned dress underneath. In his Instagram photo Cory joked that, “It was very cold out today. It was -45” referring Washington D.C. now being minus the nation’s 45th President Donald Trump, who flew to his home in Florida that morning and skipped Biden’s inauguration.

Sen. Cory Booker snaps a selfie with girlfriend Rosario Dawson at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. Photo credit: AP.

Later, Rosario and Cory went in for a kiss on the lips through their masks once they were at their seats for the ceremony. The beauty shared the photo of their PDA to her Instagram, which showed Sen. Bernie Sanders seated — killer knit mittens and all — in front of them. Both Cory and Bernie had challenged Joe for the Democratic presidential nomination, but ultimately came together as a party behind the 77-year-old former VP to defeat Trump.

Cory and Rosario have been dating since 2018. Here they are seen at the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2019. Photo credit: AP.

Rosario wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Grateful for the honor and privilege of witnessing herstory unfold beside my loves… 1-20-2021,” in a sweet tribute to Cory and new Vice President Kamala Harris. The 56-year-old has made history by becoming the first woman, first Black and first South Asian to hold the position.

The couple can be seen in the video above of other senators arriving for the inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. The good-looking duo appear at the six-second mark, taking in the sights around them. The pair first began dating in 2018, and confirmed their relationship in 2019. Rosario sweetly congratulated Cory on his re-election to the U.S. Senate on Nov. 3, 2020, posting an Instagram photo with her man and writing, “So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again. To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need.”