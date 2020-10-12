Cory Booker Gushes Over Rosario Dawson After She Moves In: It’s The ‘First Time’ I’ve ‘Lived With Somebody’

Cory Booker admitted he and his girlfriend Rosario Dawson are ‘adjusting and enjoying’ their New Jersey home together since she moved in with him this past summer.

Cory Booker, 51, is feeling grateful for his live-in lady love Rosario Dawson, 41, ever since she moved across the country from her home in Los Angeles, CA to his home in Newark, New Jersey this past summer. The United States Senator admitted that although the coronavirus pandemic and current election cycle has kept both him and the actress both extremely busy, they’re doing what they can to enjoy their time together when they spend it in their shared place, in a new interview with Buzzfeed. “This is the first time in my life I’ve really lived with somebody — and obviously Rosario and I are enjoying and adjusting to that, right?” he told the outlet about his new living situation.

The politician, who is up for re-election against Republican Rik Mehta, went on to reveal that Rosario hasn’t yet finished unpacking all her boxes because of their eventful days, but he’s sure they’ll get to it eventually, when the election is over. “We already know we’re not gonna get to it until after the election,” he said. He’s also been attending Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, which has taken up a lot of his days. “I think we both realize that this is a ‘batten-down-the-hatches,’ ‘get-to-Nov.-3’ kinda thing,” he added while referring to the importance of this time in his career and politics in general.

Cory also opened up about how his daily life, including sitting down to dinner, has positively changed since Rosario’s moved in. “I have not done that, really, as a bachelor, where I actually sit at a table and just, like, breathe and eat a meal,” he explained. “And just set a table — I can’t tell you how rarely do I set the table as a bachelor, you know, as a guy living alone. So it’s just really nice to set a table, have somebody to say grace with, before a meal. It’s just those small things really are, I’m finding, incredibly enriching.”

Rosario first revealed she was moving in with Cory in an interview with her friend Kevin Smith at his Jay and Silent Reboot popup in Los Angeles in June. “My boyfriend. I haven’t seen him since February. He is by himself, going between Newark and DC,” she told the actor in the interview. “I’m actually in the process of moving, by the way. I’m going to New Jersey. I’m moving to Newark.”

“We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense,” she continued, referring to the coronavirus crisis. “I’m excited.”

Cory and Rosario first started dating in late 2018 but didn’t confirm their relationship until March 2019. The Rent star has been by her man’s side at some of the most pivotal moments in his life since then, including when he ran for president last year until he suspended his campaign in Jan. 2020. “She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous — not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly,” the smitten beau told Ellen DeGeneres about Rosario during an appearance on her show in March 2019. “I’m very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person.”