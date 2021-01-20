Carole Baskin Reveals How She Feels About Joe Exotic Not Getting Pardoned By Donald Trump

While Joe Exotic was furious that he didn’t get a pardon from Donald Trump on the last day of his presidency, Carole Baskin is relieved that he will remain behind bars for allegedly trying to have her killed.

When former President Donald Trump dropped a list of over 140 people getting presidential pardons or commutations during his last hours in office on Jan. 20, 2021, Netflix’s Tiger King star Joe Exotic was not among the recipients. His nemesis Carole Baskin. — who Joe allegedly hired at hitman to kill — says she’s thankful that the former exotic zoo owner didn’t get a presidential pardon. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant shared her feelings in a brief interview with TMZ.

“I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first,” Joe relayed to his team, which posted it to his Instagram page on Jan. 20.

A reporter asked Trump during an Apr. 8, 2020 COVID-19 briefing if he had any interest in pardoning the jailed Netflix star. “I know nothing about it…he has 22 for what? What did he do?” Trump asked the reporter. He then asked the correspondent, “You think he didn’t do it? Are you on his side? Are you recommending a pardon?” before saying, “I will take a look.” The reporter noted that his sonDon Jr. has already semi-joked that he was going to advocate for Joe’s release. The former zoo owner even wrote a letter to prison reform advocate and friend of Trump Kim Kardashian in Dec. 2020, begging for her help in getting the president to pardon him. But none of his efforts were successful and he remains in a Texas prison.